Kiefer Sutherland ‘Got to Know’ Donald Sutherland After Leaving Home

Kiefer Sutherland’s relationship with father Donald Sutherland, who died earlier this month, developed over time.

“Me and my dad actually obtained to know one another after I left residence at 15. My dad and mom cut up after I was three and my mum, sister and I moved to Canada,” Kiefer, 57, mentioned in a profile for London’s The Instances revealed on Saturday, June 29. “I didn’t stay with my dad. I might see him at Christmas and for a few weeks in the summertime. I definitely did see him, nevertheless it was actually relegated to round holidays.”

Donald and ex-wife Shirley Douglas shared twins Kiefer and Rachel. After their divorce, the legendary actor moved on with spouse Francine Racette. Donald and Racette, 76, shared sons Roeg, 50, Rossif, 45, and Angus, 41.

In keeping with Kiefer, he was “in a rush to develop up.”

“I definitely want I hadn’t taken the automotive,” he instructed the U.Ok. newspaper about stealing a automobile when he was a young person. “That was simply me eager to drive and really feel older. There are issues I want I had executed in a different way, however I’m grateful for a few of the issues I had the braveness to do. After I left residence it was the primary time that youngsters have been taking part in youngsters on display, so I did that on the proper time.”

Kiefer left residence to develop into an actor, following in Donald’s footsteps.

“I’ve to consider that having the identical surname as my dad has helped me at occasions,” he confessed. “There should have been moments the place individuals who have been pleasant with my dad leant in direction of serving to me. However I do know of two particular cases the place somebody was not pleasant with my dad and I sat within the workplace for 4 hours and by no means obtained the assembly.”

Since changing into a father himself — the 24 alum shares daughter Sarah, 36, with ex-wife Camelia Kath — Kiefer can perceive Donald’s perspective extra.

“When my daughter was born, I noticed how unprepared I used to be,” Kiefer instructed The Instances. “She was so small that I used to be scared to carry her. I noticed that being a father was not a lark; it was an actual duty.”

Donald died on June 20 on the age of 88 following a prolonged sickness.

“With a heavy coronary heart, I let you know that my father, Donald Sutherland, has handed away,” Kiefer introduced through social media on the time. “I personally suppose probably the most essential actors within the historical past of movie. By no means daunted by a task, good, dangerous or ugly. He beloved what he did and did what he beloved, and one can by no means ask for greater than that. A life effectively lived.”