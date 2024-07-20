Kid Rock Performs at the RNC: Reactions

Child Rock took the stage on the fourth and closing night time of the Republican Nationwide Conference on Thursday (July 18), performing his 2000 monitor “American Dangerous A–,” switching up the lyrics to help Donald Trump.

Discover Discover See newest movies, charts and information See newest movies, charts and information

All through the efficiency, the singer shouted “Battle, struggle” into the gang, in reference to the July 13 taking pictures at a Pennsylvania Trump rally, the place the previous president was seen mouthing the identical phrases to the viewers as he was taken away by his Secret Service crew after being grazed on the ear by a bullet.

“American Dangerous A–” samples Metallica’s “Unhappy However True,” although the band has but to publicly react to the RNC efficiency.

Earlier within the day, Child Rock introduced on social media that he had arrived in Milwaukee, Wisc., forward of the conference. “We simply arrived in Milwaukee to help our tried and true, purple, white and blue, one hundred pc American bada‑‑ president,” he says within the clip, sporting a Nationwide Rifle Affiliation cap. “What’s gonna occur tonight? Tune in to seek out out. However right here’s a touch — are you scared?”

Following the efficiency, quite a lot of customers took to social media to share ideas about Child Rock’s time on the RNC — and he was largely met with viewers mocking the state of affairs. Former First Woman Melania Trump’s response to the efficiency went viral, with viewers noticing that she seems to be containing laughter, although it’s not confirmed what she really thought.

See beneath for among the greatest reactions to Child Rock’s RNC efficiency.

This facet by facet CNN is displaying of this horrible and cringe Child Rock efficiency on the RNC and the Trump household who can’t appear to cover their disgust is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/EiG0IhKDca — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) July 19, 2024

Think about telling 2004 Republicans that Hulk Hogan and Child Rock would headline Donald Trumps third nomination 5 days after he acquired shot within the ear. — Ken Theroux (@KenTheroux) July 19, 2024