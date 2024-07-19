Kid Rock Brings RNC Crowd to its Feet With His Hit ‘American Bad Ass’

Child Rock introduced the raucous crowd on the Republican Nationwide Conference to its toes on Thursday and had them chanting “Combat! Combat! Combat!” for former President and Republican 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The singer and rapper carried out his 2000 hit American Unhealthy Ass with just a few revisions to the lyrics to retrofit to the election. He had the viewers shouting “Trump! Trump! Trump!” changing the unique lyrics “Hey! Hey! Hey!”

Child Rock additionally named vital presidential election battle grounds like Pennsylvania and Arizona, as an alternative of different places within the unique model of the music.

Child Rock performs through the Republican Nationwide Conference Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.

“Girls and gents, prepare for probably the most patriotic, unhealthy ass on earth, President Donald J. Trump,” Child Rock advised the gang earlier than he left the stage and launched Dana White.

The fitting-wing musician described Trump as one in all his “besties” in an interview with Rolling Stone in Could.

Child Rock reacted to the assassination try on the previous president on the rally in Butler over the weekend.

“You f**okay with Trump, you f**okay with me,” he shouted in a shirtless selfie video.

Minutes into Donald Trump’s speech on the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, loud popping noises had been heard as folks huddled for security. Trump appeared to clutch his ear and fell to the bottom. When he stood again up, surrounded by Secret Service brokers, as blood was seen operating down his face.

“We got here millimeters away from one of many darkest moments in our nation’s historical past,” Trump Jr. stated on the RNC on Evening 3. “My father’s immediate was…to not coward, to not give up however to indicate for all of the world to see that the subsequent American president has the center of a lion.”

The capturing is formally being investigated as an tried assassination. A poster with imagery of the shooter, Thomas Crooks, was seen exterior of the RNC in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Child Rock performs through the Republican Nationwide Conference Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.

Over the previous decade, Child Rock has grown more and more polarizing. He is engulfed himself in all issues Trump, taking to interviews to foretell Trump’s electoral victor, focus on “DEI crap” and all issues MAGA.

Child Rock, whose start identify is Robert Richie, has began to make his concert events resemble Trump rallies. He has put Trump on an enormous display screen, telling his viewers “That is your president now, so cope with it!” based on one in all his friends.

Child Rock has stated previously that he knew it could be dangerous to publicly assist Trump.

“Once I doubled down on it, I knew that may very well be a profession ender,” he stated within the Rolling Stone interview. “However I used to be betting that there have been a whole lot of like-minded folks on the market.”

