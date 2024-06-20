Khloe Kardashian Video Podcast Coming to X

X is stepping into the enterprise with the Kardashians.

The Elon Musk-owned tech firm has inked a take care of Khloé Kardashian, who will host a video podcast on the platform starting this fall.

The 26-episode sequence continues to be mild on specifics, although it’ll mix Kardashian’s “boundary-pushing humorousness along with her signature relatability to deal with dilemmas starting from the on a regular basis to the ever absurd,” per the corporate.

The Kardashian podcast can be a part of the platform’s “Originals on X” initiative, through which creators keep possession of their video content material, with a 24-hour unique window on the platform earlier than they will publish it elsewhere.

“When eager about the daring voices with international attain that X desires to face behind, Khloé Kardashian is our excellent companion.” mentioned X CEO Linda Yaccarino. “This sequence demonstrates X’s dedication to empower creators to make use of video content material as a way to enterprise each side of their enterprise. I can’t await the world to tune in to her compelling conversations, and to supply her with a platform that can showcase her imaginative and prescient to a worldwide viewers.”

Kardashian added in a press release, “I’ve a real curiosity about so many subjects and I attempt to see the constructive in all the things. I can’t wait to discover, hear, and be taught by means of this thrilling journey. Thanks X for taking this journey with me.”

X has been inking an everyday cadence of offers with celebrities, creators and different sources of programming. It has a weekly WWE program referred to as Pace, and this week inked a deal to be the unique house for the truth sports activities docuseries The Offseason, which follows athletes within the Nationwide Ladies’s Soccer League.

On the Cannes Lions pageant this week, Yaccarino mentioned that the platform desires to do extra offers within the sports activities house. It beforehand streamed All In: The Boston Celtics, and also will have some Olympics highlights rights from NBCUniversal.

In fact, it has additionally been exploring the creator speak house, together with exhibits hosted by Jim Rome and Tulsi Gabbard, and a short-lived take care of Don Lemon.

X additionally lately launched a TV app to drive extra video viewership on greater screens.

PAVE Studios’ OpenMind is producing the Kardashian video podcast, with Max Cutler serving as EP.

“PAVE Studios is all about empowering creators, providing them a set of top-tier assets, together with the best high quality manufacturing, to allow them to unleash their creativity. That’s why we’re excited to companion with Khloé Kardashian on her new sequence,” added Cutler. “Khloé’s pure curiosity and real ardour for having thought-provoking and significant conversations align completely with OpenMind’s mission to create an area the place individuals can ignite their minds and broaden their views with curiosity-inspired content material.”