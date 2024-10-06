Khalen Saunders on Brother Kam Rooting Against Taylor Swift, Chiefs

Kameron Saunders, a fan-favorite dancer on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, has to decide on between a rock and a tough place through the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints soccer recreation.

Kam, 32, is the brother of Saints defensive deal with Khalen Saunders, whose workforce will face off in opposition to the Chiefs on Monday, October 8. Swift, after all, is relationship Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce. (Khalen, 28, beforehand performed for the Missouri workforce from 2019 to 2022, alongside Kelce, 35.)

In keeping with Khalen, it isn’t even a query of whom Kam will root for through the Monday Night time Soccer recreation.

“Me, after all,” Khalen quipped to reporters on Thursday, October 3. “He don’t care concerning the Chiefs. He cares about his brother. That’s his boss, however I’m his brother. I used to be right here first.”

He added, “Hopefully, [Taylor] will probably be there. If not, [Kam] will probably be on my aspect cheering. He ain’t gonna be cheering for the Chiefs — regardless that he really does have a key to the town in St. Louis and Kansas Metropolis too, however that’s past the purpose. He’s gonna be cheering for me as a result of I’m paying for his ticket.”

The Saints will journey to Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium for the NFL recreation. It’s not at the moment recognized whether or not the 34-year-old pop star will probably be in attendance — she attended the primary two dwelling video games however skipped the subsequent two away video games — on Monday.

Swift and Kelce, additionally 34, have been collectively since summer time 2023. Practically one yr later, Kelce made his Eras Tour debut when he joined Kam for the “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart” pantomime throughout a present at London’s Wembley Stadium. (Fellow dancer Jan Ravnik additionally appeared within the skit.)

“The Saunders brothers had been already my favorites,” Kelce joked through Instagram in June, replying to Kam’s recap concerning the London efficiency. “From profitable Tremendous Bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having enjoyable bringing Tay again to life on the stage with you the opposite night time.”

Swift and Kam are at the moment on a break from Eras exhibits — the live shows resume later this month earlier than wrapping for good in December — throughout which the Grammy winner has been absorbing high quality time with Kelce.

“They’re spending as a lot time collectively as doable whereas balancing their careers and particular person tasks — his recreation and her music empire, together with private initiatives,” a supply completely instructed Us Weekly earlier this month. “Their schedules are going to be getting tremendous busy so Taylor has been having fun with a couple of extra days of freedom earlier than her upcoming exhibits.”

In keeping with the insider, Swift and Kelce are “each targeted on their work” and plan to suppose forward to “their subsequent strikes” early subsequent yr.