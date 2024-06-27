Key Support Levels to Monitor

Bitcoin worth did not get well above the $62,500 resistance zone. BTC is displaying bearish indicators and may decline once more beneath the $60,000 assist.

Bitcoin struggled to get well above the $62,200 and $62,500 ranges.

The worth is buying and selling beneath $62,000 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common.

There’s a main bearish development line forming with resistance at $61,850 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (information feed from Kraken).

The pair may begin one other decline except there’s a shut above the $62,000 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Worth Stays At Threat

Bitcoin worth began a restoration wave above the $61,200 zone. BTC even tried a transfer above the $62,000 resistance zone. Nonetheless, the bears have been energetic close to the $62,500 zone.

A excessive was fashioned at $62,454 and the worth is now transferring decrease. There was a transfer beneath the $61,500 degree. The worth declined beneath the 23.6% Fib retracement degree of the upward transfer from the $58,448 swing low to the $62,454 excessive.

Bitcoin worth is buying and selling beneath $62,000 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common. There’s additionally a serious bearish development line forming with resistance at $61,850 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

The worth is now secure above the 50% Fib retracement degree of the upward transfer from the $58,448 swing low to the $62,454 excessive. If there’s one other enhance, the worth may face resistance close to the $61,500 degree. The primary key resistance is close to the $61,850 degree and the development line.

The subsequent key resistance might be $62,000. A transparent transfer above the $62,000 resistance may begin a gentle enhance and ship the worth greater. Within the acknowledged case, the worth may rise and take a look at the $62,500 resistance. Any extra good points may ship BTC towards the $63,500 resistance within the close to time period.

Extra Losses In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to climb above the $62,000 resistance zone, it may begin one other decline. Instant assist on the draw back is close to the $60,450 degree.

The primary main assist is $60,000. The subsequent assist is now forming close to $59,500. Any extra losses may ship the worth towards the $58,500 assist zone within the close to time period.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining tempo within the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Energy Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now beneath the 50 degree.

Main Assist Ranges – $60,500, adopted by $60,000.

Main Resistance Ranges – $62,000, and $62,500.