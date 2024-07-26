Kevon Williams’ journey to the Olympics in rugby

Kevon Williams owes extra to rugby than his common peer at Paris Olympics.

With out rugby, he doubtless would not have his school diploma.

After ending his soccer profession at New Mexico Highlands, a Division II faculty, as a four-time All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Convention receiver, Williams turned his focus to offering for his spouse and two younger kids. After switching his main to laptop science, he was confronted with being a fifth-year senior with an prolonged path to commencement.

However after attempting rugby for the primary time with the New Mexico Highlands membership staff, Williams discovered a brand new motivation to remain in class — and within the course of found an surprising path to stardom.

“Had it not been for rugby, I would not have gotten a level,” admitted Williams, who helped lead Crew USA out of group play for the second straight Olympics. “I graduated with a level in laptop science. But when it hadn’t been for (rugby), I would be a pair credit away from college research.”

As a substitute, rugby offered a lot extra.

Kevon Williams (left) was named staff captain after main the U.S. to a sixth-place end on the Tokyo Video games in 2021.

Williams initially dreamed of an expert soccer profession. That dream remained out of attain regardless of his 4 all-conference seasons and a senior yr during which he had 945 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, however soccer nonetheless offered a coaching floor for his new path.

Rugby sevens calls for a mix of velocity, energy and agility — abilities Williams spent years growing whereas racing previous would-be defenders to catch passes and dodge tackles. Williams additionally discovered to learn defenses, spot weaknesses and burst via for scores, all transferrable abilities in his new sport.

So although he by no means touched a rugby ball till he was 22, the now 33-year-old Williams rose within the sport rapidly. He made the nationwide staff in 2016, was named staff captain after main the U.S. to a sixth-place end on the Tokyo Video games in 2021 and helped the Eagles finish juggernaut South Africa’s historic 36-game successful streak a yr later.

Now, due to rugby, Williams has a level in hand and is among the many U.S. greats within the sport as one of many few American gamers in historical past to compete in additional than 50 worldwide matches.