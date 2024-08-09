Kevin Sullivan, wrestler known as the ‘Prince of Darkness,’ dies at 74

Kevin Sullivan, the skilled wrestler often called “The Taskmaster” and the “Prince of Darkness,” has died at age 74, World Wrestling Leisure introduced Friday morning. No explanation for demise was given.

“A singular and influential determine in sports-entertainment historical past, Sullivan discovered success each within the ring and behind the scenes along with his penchant for a lot out concepts that pushed artistic boundaries,” the WWE mentioned in an announcement.

Sullivan wrestled for a lot of federations, together with the WWE (when it was often called the World Extensive Wrestling Federation) within the Nineteen Seventies and the Nationwide Wrestling Alliance within the Nineteen Seventies and early Nineteen Eighties. He was with the Championship Wrestling from Florida federation within the Nineteen Eighties when he developed the darkish persona for which he was well-known.

Greatest recognized for his time with the World Championship Wrestling throughout its Nineteen Nineties heyday, Sullivan was billed as a heel and was well-known for his in-ring feuds with well-liked wrestlers, together with Hulk Hogan, Dusty Rhodes and the Street Warriors. He retired from wrestling in 1997 however continued working for WCW as a booker till 2001.

”Kevin Sullivan had one of the vital distinctive minds within the historical past of our business, pushing artistic boundaries and creating among the most intriguing characters to step into the ring,” WWE Corridor of Famer and chief content material officer Triple H wrote. “He had an unwavering ardour for what we do. My ideas are along with his household, associates & followers.”

Final month, his daughter, Nancy Sullivan, arrange a web-based fundraiser for her father, who she wrote had “suffered a devastating accident” whereas signing autographs Might 12 in Florida.

Kevin Sullivan wrestled for a variety of federations however was finest recognized for his time with the World Championship Wrestling within the Nineteen Nineties. (WWE)

“He underwent emergency surgical procedure that saved his leg and life however confronted extreme problems, together with sepsis and encephalitis,” she wrote. “This unexpected disaster has positioned an immense monetary burden on his household, as Kevin has been out and in of consciousness within the ICU, removed from residence.”

The fundraiser obtained practically $55,000 in donations and is now not accepting contributions.

Members of the professional wrestling neighborhood have been posting tributes to Sullivan on X.

“I Am So Saddened To Hear About Kevin Sullivan’s Passing,” wrestling legend Ric Aptitude wrote. “Relaxation In Peace Kevin! You Have been An All Time Nice Athlete & Good friend!”

NWA Corridor of Famer and present WWE government Adam Pearce wrote: “Godspeed, Kevin Sullivan. Whether or not in entrance of or behind the digicam, your contributions to our business are with out query. Grateful for the instances we shared, your recommendation, and kindness. Honored to have gone into the @nwa HOF collectively. Relaxation properly, sir.”

“This one hit me actually arduous,” WWE Corridor of Famer Diamond Dallas Web page wrote. “Sully was an enormous a part of my life. Sure, we had our ups and the downs, however like so a lot of our brothers through the years we actually grew to like one another.

“You not believing in me initially made me higher, it made me work tougher, and I’m so grateful to have recognized you. You probably did so many nice issues and I’m so proud to have been part of a few of them. God bless you! Love you brother. Relaxation in peace.”