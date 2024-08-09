Kevin Sullivan passes away | WWE

WWE is saddened to be taught Kevin Sullivan has handed away at age 74.

A novel and influential determine in sports-entertainment historical past, Sullivan discovered success each within the ring and behind the scenes along with his penchant for a lot out concepts that pushed inventive boundaries.

As a villain, Sullivan was a significant rival for the ring’s most legendary heroes, together with Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan and The Highway Warriors. He specialised in main harmful factions, which included his depraved Military of Darkness, collegiate bullies The Varsity Membership, and the wild Dungeon of Doom, which launched Huge Present to the wrestling world. The onetime “Taskmaster” additionally turned a inventive power behind the scenes for WCW.

WWE extends its condolences to Sullivan’s household, buddies and followers.