Kevin Spacey to Receive Italian Award for Lifetime Achievement

Italy, it appears, has forgiven Kevin Spacey.

On July 21, the two-time Oscar-winning actor might be honored with Italy’s Nations Award for Lifetime Achievement at a particular gala within the historic southern Sicilian city of Taormina. The award is organized below the patronage of the Italian Senate and the state of Sicily. On the occasion, Spacey can be set to provide an onstage efficiency at Taormina’s historic Greek Theatre.

“Kevin Spacey is a timeless monument in movie and theater historical past, who unquestionably deserves the possibility to get his profession again,” mentioned award organizers Michel Curatolo and Marco Fallanca.

The respect comes as The Standard Suspects and American Magnificence star continues to battle a number of allegations of sexual misconduct in opposition to him. Spacey has all the time denied all legal costs. He was discovered not responsible in sexual assault trials within the U.S. and the U.Ok. however nonetheless faces a brand new civil trial in Britain, set for subsequent yr, introduced by a person who claims the actor sexually assaulted him.

A latest Channel 4 documentary, Spacey Unmasked, resurfaced the allegations in opposition to him and shone a brand new mild on different alleged abuse. The actor fired again, denying the brand new allegations and saying he “would not be speechless.”

The primary wave of allegations successfully ended Spacey’s Hollywood profession. He was unceremoniously dropped from the final season of Netflix sequence Home of Playing cards and changed within the lead position of the Ridley Scott movie All of the Cash within the World by Christopher Plummer.

However Italy has continued to assist him. In 2022, Italy’s Nationwide Museum of Cinema in Turin invited Spacey to provide a grasp class and celebrated his big-screen comeback with a job within the Italian characteristic The Man Who Drew God, directed by Franco Nero, which premiered on the Torino Movie Pageant.