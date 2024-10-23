Kevin Hart, Robin Roberts Companies to Produce ‘A King Like Me’

Extremely Flammable Productions introduced Tuesday that that Kevin Hart‘s Hartbeat and Robin Roberts‘ Rock’n Robin Productions have come aboard to govt produce the New Orleans documentary A King Like Me.

The movie debuted in New Orleans final week, when it was honored because the opening night time movie on the thirty fifth Annual New Orleans Movie Competition. A King Like Me follows the Zulu Krewea, a Louisiana cultural group of over 800 Black males, who misplaced 16 members of their members to COVID-19 following 2020 Mardi Gras. “The movie explores the impression of the pandemic on this stalwart cultural group,” per a launch, “and what that loss tells us about the USA well being inequities, as tied to race.”

“We’re so thrilled to have Hartbeat and Rock’n Robin Robin be a part of us on this mission,” stated producer Fisher Stevens. “We’re so grateful to have their help in shining a light-weight on the historical past and significance of Black tradition throughout Mardi Gras and serving to illuminate the tales of dedication, perseverance and group inside the Zulu Membership.”

The documentary affords a contemporary portrait of Black brotherhood, management and group within the face of a world pandemic, Hurricane Ida, lack of members and gun violence, the discharge provides. By means of its research of The Zulu Membership’s origins, the doc spotlights the methods Black individuals and Black tradition have formed New Orleans and our nation.

“I can’t inform you how empowering it’s to have the help of Hartbeat and Rock’n Robin on this movie,” stated director Matthew Henderson, including that the doc “celebrates the intricacies and nuance of the Black expertise in America.”

WME is representing the documentary for gross sales. Rock’n Robin Productions is repped by Bridge PR, Hartbeat is repped by WME. Extremely Flammable is repped by WME and Grey Schwartz LLP. Fisher is repped by WME, Untitled and Danny Passman.