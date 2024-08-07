Kevin Durant passes Lisa Leslie for career US Olympic scoring record

PARIS (AP) — Kevin Durant stands alone in U.S. Olympic basketball scoring historical past.

Durant is now the profession chief in factors for the U.S. in Olympic competitors, passing Lisa Leslie for the mark throughout the Individuals’ quarterfinal sport in opposition to Brazil on Tuesday.

Durant’s basket with 3:06 left within the third quarter gave him six factors within the sport and 489 in his 4 Olympic appearances. Leslie completed her 4 Olympic appearances with 488 factors and 4 gold medals.

He completed with 11 factors, so the brand new report is 494 — and counting.

“Data are supposed to be damaged,” Durant mentioned. “Any person will come alongside to do the identical. I’m targeted on attempting to win this gold.”

Durant is bidding to turn into the primary males’s participant in Olympic historical past with 4 golds after being a part of the U.S. groups that gained titles at London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and the Tokyo Video games that had been held three years in the past.

“Coaching staffs, the work that we put in, simply preserving my physique prepared and simply staying within the health club, to be sincere,” Durant mentioned when requested final week what he attributes to his longevity.

Durant is the No. 8 scorer in NBA historical past with 28,924 factors, No. 2 on the energetic listing behind solely U.S. Olympic teammate LeBron James’ 40,474.

“Nicely let me begin to (congratulate) @KDTrey5 as he will get prepared to interrupt considered one of my Olympic information! The Slim Reaper!! One among my all time favorites!” Leslie wrote on X, the platform previously generally known as Twitter, final week because the perennial All-Star closed in on her mark.

And Durant is probably going going to maintain this report for a while.

He’s considered one of solely 5 U.S. gamers with at the very least 300 factors in Olympic competitors, becoming a member of Leslie, WNBA profession scoring chief Diana Taurasi (416 coming into the U.S. ladies’s quarterfinal sport Wednesday), the retired Carmelo Anthony (336) and James, who’s presumably enjoying within the Olympics for the ultimate time and entered Tuesday with 316 factors in his 4 appearances.

“He’s probably the most environment friendly gamers that ever performed this sport,” U.S. teammate — and Phoenix Suns teammate — Devin Booker mentioned of Durant.

Durant can be the U.S. profession males’s chief in rebounds in Olympic play, coming into Tuesday with 126. He secured that report within the group-stage finale Saturday in opposition to Puerto Rico, his 4 rebounds in that sport permitting him to go each Anthony (125) and David Robinson (124) for the highest spot there.

Leslie stays — far and away — the profession chief in U.S. Olympic play for rebounding with 241 in her 32 video games.

