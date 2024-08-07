Kevin Durant becomes U.S. Olympic leading scorer, men’s basketball moves to semis – NBC New York

The US is transferring onto the semifinals in males’s basketball on the Paris Olympics as Kevin Durant handed legend Lisa Leslie to turn out to be the USA’s all-time main scorer in profession Olympic factors.

Durant scored 11 factors within the USA males’s basketball 122-87 quarterfinal win in opposition to Brazil on Tuesday.

“That is Captain America standing,” teammate Devin Booker instructed NBC Olympics. “I really feel like he has each document, each Olympic document. Now we have now to get him his fourth gold.”

Booker had a team-leading 18 factors. Anthony Edwards had 17 factors, Joel Embiid had 14 factors, and Anthony Davis had 13.

LeBron James had 12 factors and 9 assists earlier than exiting the sport after getting inadvertently elbowed within the face within the third quarter.

The U.S. males’s basketball group is 2 wins away from a fifth straight gold medal.

The U.S. advances to play Nikola Jokic and Serbia within the semifinal on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on USA Community and Peacock. The U.S. beat Serbia 110-84 in its first group section recreation earlier within the Olympics.

Durant was named the MVP in Tokyo the place he led Workforce USA with 20.7 factors per recreation. Coming into Paris, Durant additionally has the highest two data for many factors in a single Olympics by an American (with 156 and 155). He had scored a complete of 435 profession factors in Olympics basketball, a males’s document.

Durant additionally entered Paris because the American male basketball participant with the third-most Olympics rebounds of their profession (118, 5.4 rpg) and the fourth-most assists (71, 3.2 apg).

When are the boys’s basketball semifinals?

The lads’s basketball semifinals will happen at 11:30 a.m. ET and three p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 8.

The US will play within the second recreation.

When are the boys’s basketball gold and bronze medal video games?

The lads’s bronze basketball recreation will happen on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 5 a.m. ET.

The lads’s basketball gold medal recreation will happen on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the boys’s basketball video games?

The lads’s basketball video games will air on USA community and Peacock.

They will even stream stay on nbcolympics.com.

The place is Kevin Durant from?

Kevin Durant is initially from the Washington, D.C. space in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The place did Kevin Durant go to highschool?

Kevin Durant attended Nationwide Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Maryland and Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virgina.

For senior 12 months, he attended Montrose Christian Excessive Faculty in Rockville, which the Washington Put up known as a “powerhouse” and “hoops manufacturing facility.”

The place did Kevin Durant go to school?

He went to the College of Texas and was the second decide within the 2007 draft by the Seattle SuperSonics.

What NBA groups has Kevin Durant performed on?

Durant was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics, which turned the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder. Durant then performed for the Golden State Warriors, the place he received two titles. He performed for a number of seasons for the Brooklyn Nets.

Since 2023, he has performed for the Phoenix Suns. Within the fall of 2024, he’ll begin his second season with the group.

Durant’s accolades embrace: NBA MVP, 2-time finals MVP, 2-time NBA champion (with the Golden State Warriors), Rookie of the Yr, 11-time All-NBA, and two-time NBA All-Star MVP.

Who’s on the Workforce USA males’s basketball roster?

Bam Adebayo, Middle, 27 years outdated (Miami Warmth)

Devin Booker, Guard, 27 (Phoenix Suns)

Stephen Curry, Guard, 36 (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis, Ahead/Middle, 31 (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant, Ahead, 35 (Phoenix Suns)

Anthony Edwards, Guard, 22 (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Joel Embiid, Middle, 30 (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Haliburton, Guard, 24 (Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Vacation, Guard, 34 (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James, Ahead, 39 (Los Angeles Lakers)

Jayson Tatum, Ahead, 26 (Boston Celtics)

Derrick White, Guard, 30 (Boston Celtics)

Who’re the coaches for Workforce USA males’s basketball?

Steve Kerr from the Golden State Warriors is the pinnacle coach for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kerr was an assistant coach for the 2020 Tokyo Video games.

Becoming a member of Kerr on his workers are assistant coaches Ty Lue (Clippers head coach), Mark Few (Gonzaga head coach), and Erik Spoelstra (Warmth head coach).