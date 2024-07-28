Kevin Durant available for U.S. men’s basketball Olympic opener vs. Serbia

Durant, for his half, has been attempting to soak within the environment regardless of his harm.

“It’s been unimaginable,” Durant mentioned. “I imply, I haven’t performed but, however simply being on the sideline, on the bench, I’ve obtained extra power than I’ve had prior to now. I hate not enjoying, however simply watching these guys, how they function, it’s simply been unimaginable.”

It is arduous to overstate the affect Durant’s return would have on a U.S. group capturing for a historic fifth straight gold medal in Paris. KD has his fingerprints everywhere in the U.S. Olympic file e book: He is the lads’s group’s all-time main scorer, and he is looking for to grow to be the primary participant who can declare 4 Olympic males’s basketball golds. Going through a discipline with extra NBA expertise than another in Olympic historical past, Durant’s scoring and flexibility might be key to a profitable gold-medal protection — a reality not misplaced on the remainder of the star-studded roster.