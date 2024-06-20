Kevin Costner Was ‘Disappointed’ by Rumors About His Yellowstone Exit

Kevin Costner spoke out this week in opposition to rumors that his alleged exit from Yellowstone was a results of behind-the-scenes rigidity along with his ego.

“I beloved the present,” Costner informed People. “I favored the individuals on the present. I favored what it was about. I really like that world.”

Costner originated the protagonist, John Dutton, on Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount drama, and performed the function for 5 seasons earlier than rumors that he deliberate to exit the present started making constant headlines. Many claimed the Oscar-winner was orchestrating a step again to make room for his Horizon: An American Saga, which launched its first chapter on the Cannes Movie Competition final month. Plans for the way forward for Yellowstone have but to be introduced.

“When it was first pitched to me by Taylor [Sheridan] it was one season and [like] an extended film, which [is] talking my language… however finally, I believe what occurred was the studio didn’t need that,” Costner mentioned of the preliminary job. “And since he’s such a prolific author, he mentioned, ‘I can try this. I could make a sequence that goes on.’”

Costner mentioned he “stepped up” to the extension, and informed Sheridan, “I’ll do it for 3 seasons… and I ended up doing it for 5.” He added that he was sport to proceed previous the fifth, however nobody may present a timeline on the manufacturing.

“There was a second the place that present for me stopped for 14 months,” he mentioned. “That’s the very fact. I may have achieved a variety of issues in that point, however I wasn’t conscious that that [hold-up] was going to occur.”

When rumors started to swirl that he was leaving resulting from his ego, Costner mentioned he was “upset” that nobody defended him. “I learn all of the tales,” he mentioned. “I used to be upset that no one on their aspect… ever stepped as much as defend what it was I truly did for them. There got here a second the place I assumed, ‘Wow, when is any individual going to say one thing about what I have achieved versus what I haven’t achieved?’”

Regardless of the drama, the actor nonetheless has many good issues to say about Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe.

“I favored the writing and actually, actually favored what Taylor was doing,” he mentioned. “He understood the world of modern-day ranching and was capable of create all this different sort of drama inside it, however in an efficient method.”

He even mentioned that if the script feels proper, he hasn’t written off coming again for extra. “I’ve all the time felt that… It is perhaps an fascinating second to return again and end the mythology of this modern-day household,” he mentioned. “And if that occurs, I might step into it if I agreed with the way it was being achieved.”