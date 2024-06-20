Kevin Costner shuts down Jewel dating rumors: ‘It just hasn’t happened’

Kevin Costner has damaged his silence about his alleged romance with Jewel.

Throughout an look on “The Howard Stern Present,” the “Yellowstone” actor — whose divorce from ex Christine Baumgartner was finalized in February — defined the character of his relationship with the folks singer and admitted that they’ve truly “by no means gone out.”

After Stern stated he had “heard rumors,” Costner replied, “No, Jewel and I are pals. We have by no means gone out ever. She’s particular, and I do not need, I do not need these rumors to spoil our friendship as a result of that is what we have now. She’s particular to me. She’s stunning sufficient to exit with.”

“How does that s— begin? Kevin, how does that work,” Stern requested.

“We had been down at [Richard] Branson’s island. She has a basis, which I did not know, and she or he was a part of the muse. And Richard Branson has been asking me for years to come back all the way down to Necker Island, and so I lastly did,” he stated.

“I am divorced unexpectedly. I am a single father, and he is requested me for, you understand, 10 years to come back down there. I stated, ‘I assume I am going to go down,'” he continued.

“I acquired on a airplane with 9 folks. Jewel was one in every of them. Emma Watson was one in every of them. She was any person I simply had some large conversations with together with Emma,” he stated. “The rumor was, I went down on a personal airplane along with her and I went again on a personal airplane along with her,” he added. “I used to be on with 9 folks and, and I do not need the press to spoil this for us, as a result of … I’ve had conversations along with her, textual content sensible, and she or he’s so sensible, and she or he’s been by loads herself, and so we have now a friendship. We do not have a romance, and we have not dated.”

“She’s stunning and sensible sufficient for all these issues. It simply has by no means occurred for us,” he stated. “She’s every little thing you may suppose, but it surely simply hasn’t occurred.”

He admitted he additionally needed to “clarify” to his kids, who had additionally inquired in regards to the rumors.

In December, the duo was noticed getting cozy with each other throughout a visit to the British Virgin Islands.

Pictures obtained by TMZ confirmed Jewel talking right into a microphone and showing to take a seat on Costner’s lap, along with his arms round her waist.

Sources advised TMZ the pair had flown to the Caribbean collectively and frolicked collectively outdoors the occasion, saying, “There was undoubtedly one thing occurring. They had been flirty, and once they had been collectively, it was like they each simply lit up.”

That very same week, a supply advised Individuals journal the connection was “contemporary however not model new.”

“There’s very large attraction on either side,” the supply stated. “Jewel likes Kevin’s kind, and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so that is cool. He’s having enjoyable after his contentious divorce. He’s glad that’s over.”

One other supply advised Us Weekly that Costner and Jewel have recognized one another “for years,” and have been “quietly courting for a while now.”

“Kevin and Jewel had an especially excessive opinion of one another and have at all times gotten alongside nice,” the supply advised the outlet. “They test a variety of bins for one another.”

In April, Jewel spoke briefly about her ideas on Costner and admitted the hypothesis surrounding the character of their relationship is “intense.”

“He is an incredible individual,” she advised Elle of the “Yellowstone” actor. “The public fascination is intense, for positive.”

