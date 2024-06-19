Kevin Costner Shares Bodyguard 2 Plot Details Starring Princess Diana

Kevin Costner was prepared to guard Princess Diana in The Bodyguard 2.

Costner, 69, shared plot particulars for the canceled sequel on The Howard Stern Present on Tuesday, June 18, confirming {that a} script that includes Diana had been written on the time of the royal’s demise in August 1997. (The actor each starred in and produced the 1992 authentic starring Whitney Houston.)

Costner mentioned the sequel would have seen his former Secret Service agent, Frank Farmer, visiting Hong Kong to take care of a prized racehorse when he’s drawn into Diana’s orbit.

“He’s on a aircraft, Princess Di’s up entrance, everybody has to get off the aircraft,” he defined. “Di goes off the aircraft first, she goes into Hong Kong, as a result of she’s going to this [horse] race too.”

“Princess Di, I meet her the following day at a celebration and I’m taking a look at her like all people else. And she or he lastly walks over and goes, ‘I do know who you might be!’ And I mentioned, ‘What the f–okay are you speaking about?’ She goes, ‘I do know you’re right here to look at over me.’ And I mentioned, ‘No, I’m not really. I’m watching over a horse,’” Costner continued. “Within the story, she had damaged with the royal household.”

Costner mentioned he was launched to Diana by her former sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, within the Nineteen Nineties after The Bodyguard got here out and he pitched her the film. On the time, Diana was separating from and divorcing her husband, King Charles III.

“I mentioned, ‘I’m going to do Bodyguard 2 and I feel I can construct this round you. Would you have an interest?’” Costner mentioned. “She goes, ‘Sure … My life’s about to vary.’ I believed I understood what she’s saying: ‘I’d wish to open my life… I feel I want to do that.’”

In accordance with Costner, Diana even pitched a kissing scene between them.

“The second time we talked she mentioned, ‘Is there going to be a kissing scene?’ I mentioned, ‘Would you like there to be one?’ She mentioned, ‘Yeah,’ and I mentioned, ‘Then we’ll try this,’” Costner defined, although he added that Diana wouldn’t have been his primary love curiosity within the movie.

Following Diana’s demise, Costner felt the film was not viable. “I couldn’t substitute Princess Di,” he mentioned. “Sort of like, if I couldn’t have executed Bodyguard with Whitney, I don’t assume I used to be gonna make it with anyone.”

Costner additionally detailed how he clashed with the royal household when the information “leaked out” a 12 months after Diana’s demise that he was engaged on the film.

“The royal household sort of turned on me somewhat bit,” he mentioned. “It was like, ‘No, that’s not true.’ It obtained really sort of ugly. I let it go for some time. It simply obtained uglier and uglier,” he mentioned. “I known as them up and mentioned, ‘Cease. It’s essential cease as a result of it’s true.’”

In an interview with Individuals printed on Tuesday, June 18, Costner mentioned that Prince William as soon as revealed that Diana had a crush on him.

Costner mentioned he “had a really candy dialog with Prince William,” who mentioned, “‘You recognize my mother sort of fancied you?’”