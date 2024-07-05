Kesha’s New Single ‘Joyride’ Has Pulled Up: Listen

Kesha is celebrating liberty and justice for all with the Independence Day launch of her new single “Joyride,” the star’s first monitor since being let out from her contract with Kemosabe Data in December.

Dropping early Thursday (July 4) morning, the summer-ready track options Kesha revisiting her EDM-pop signature sound from the 2010s whereas asserting her proper to take precisely what she desires with out faking any smiles. “Don’t even attempt to give me s–t/ I’ve earned the suitable to be like this,” she sings over a flashy membership beat. “Pleasure journey, pleasure journey/ I’m simply in search of time tonight.”

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter hasn’t dropped music since 2023’s Gag Order, which was her final contractual launch with Kemosabe. It’s additionally her first challenge since settling her almost decade-long defamation lawsuit with the label’s founder, Dr. Luke whom she accused of sexual, bodily, and emotional abuse in 2014.

“I haven’t felt this free since I used to be 18,” Kesha wrote in a December TikTok submit, shortly after it was first reported that her contract had been fulfilled.

The “We R Who We R” singer has been teasing “Pleasure Journey” for days main as much as its launch, sharing campy movies of her wearing a pink leotard at a gasoline station to advertise the monitor. One of many posts revealed that the track is introduced by “Kesha Data.”

The musician additionally gave “Joyride” its stay debut forward of its official arrival, enjoying the track for her viewers at New York Metropolis’s Planet Satisfaction Saturday (June 29). “Excellent news: I’m a free motherf–king girl,” she stated earlier than beginning the monitor. “And are you aware what I wish to do? I kinda wanna play my first track in virtually 20 f–king years … as a free motherf–king girl.”

Stream Kesha’s “Joyride” under.