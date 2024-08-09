Kesha Will Permanently Change TiK ToK Lyrics to ‘F— P. Diddy’

Kesha introduced she is going to re-record her hit music “TiK ToK,” altering the “like P. Diddy” line to “fuck P. Diddy,” following accusations in opposition to the media mogul that got here to mild earlier this 12 months.

“TiK ToK,” launched in 2010, stays one in all Kesha’s greatest hits, and spent 9 weeks within the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Scorching 100. Within the unique music, she sings, “Get up within the morning’ feeling like P. Diddy.” Throughout her Coachella efficiency with Reneé Rapp in April, she modified the lyrics to “Get up within the morning feeling like, fuck P. Diddy!”

The change was a reference to the myriad of allegations in opposition to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has confronted a number of lawsuits this 12 months accusing him of rape, sexual assault and investigations of intercourse trafficking. In March, his Miami and Los Angeles properties had been raided by Homeland Safety and in Might, a 2016 video surfaced of the rapper beating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, in a lodge hallway. He and Cassie had already settled a lawsuit through which she accused him of repeatedly raping and abusing her through the course of the decade-long relationship.

“TiK ToK was the primary single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my title credited,” Kesha wrote on social media Thursday. “I bear in mind making it enjoyable and completely happy as a result of that’s how I felt and needed others to really feel. What I’m so pleased with is that’s how this music STILL makes me really feel, by means of all of it, and people are feelings I would like all of us to hook up with.”

She continued her reflection by saying she nonetheless sees the music “as a snapshot into the best way I noticed the world on the time. That lady was naive and wild and playful. This music eternalizes a aspect of myself that I like very a lot, and now see I’ve to guard fiercely. The world has modified a lot and so have I.”

Within the submit, she credited Rapp with the concept for the lyric change and wrote that she “completely” loves it and that “it’s everlasting.”

She wrote, “I’ll re-record it when I’ve authorized rights to! Now, my first child stands for a lot. It stands for fiercely defending my enjoyable and unadulterated pleasure, in myself and in others. The entire experience has been absolute madness, however the JOY remains to be driving.”