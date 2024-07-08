Kesha Claps Back at Body Shamers After Criticism

Kesha shouldn’t be right here for anybody speaking smack about her physique as a result of she’s “so proud” of herself.

“I didn’t suppose in 2024 folks nonetheless body-shamed however … I’m so happy with my physique,” Kesha, 37, wrote by way of X on Sunday, July 7. “She’s been by quite a bit. She’s torn her ACL on stage and completed the present. She’s held my f–king damaged coronary heart collectively.”

The singer continued, “To those that suppose you’re shaming me, you’re really making me really feel very highly effective. So, to you, I hope you sooner or later really feel complete sufficient to not tear different girls down. Within the meantime, hate me more durable bitch.”

Kesha concluded her submit with a smiling face and bicep muscle emoji. She additionally uploaded two bikini images to accompany her prolonged message.

Kesha has beforehand been candid about her physique, even continuously discussing her restoration from an consuming dysfunction.

“Lastly I used to be like, ‘F–ok. This. S–t. F–ok this s–t. I’m hungry!’ And I’m so anxious that I really feel like I’m going to blow up from all of the secrets and techniques,” she recalled throughout a 2017 Rolling Stone profile. “All the key instances I’m pretending to eat or different instances I’m purging, and I’m attempting to not let anyone know. And I’m simply f–king sick of this s—t. And I keep in mind simply shaking as a result of I used to be so fed up, so anxious, and I used to be simply mad that I had let myself get to that time.”

Kesha’s nervousness finally reached a pinnacle the place she was “not functioning.”

“It was taking over a lot of my mind area, from morning to nighttime,” Kesha informed Self in an August 2023 interview. I used to be obsessive about what I appeared like, what went in my mouth, what dimension issues have been and other people’s approval.”

Crediting remedy periods and the creation of recent routines, Kesha has realized to handle her nervousness.

“Nobody may have informed me this 10 years in the past, however … freedom from that obsession is there,” the “Pleasure Trip” singer informed the journal final 12 months. “It takes work to get there. However sitting right here understanding that I don’t depend any energy, I don’t know what my pant dimension is and I don’t weigh myself is so stunning.”

Now, Kesha makes positive to prioritize her well being even when she is touring.

“I all the time have three meal breaks, ’trigger being in restoration, I have to have time to sit down and have a meal,” she informed Self. “I’ve about half-hour earlier than I am going on stage the place I meditate, stretch and do respiratory workout routines. Individuals in all probability suppose I’m again there doing photographs, and [my routine is] probably the most zen s–t you’ve ever seen.”

For those who or somebody struggles with an consuming dysfunction, go to theNational Alliance for Consuming Problems web site or name their hotline at +1 (866) 662-1235. Textual content “ALLIANCE” to 741741 totally free, 24/7 assist.