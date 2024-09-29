Kentucky-Ole Miss Football Postgame Notes – UK Athletics

KENTUCKY FOOTBALL POSTGAME NOTES
KENTUCKY at #6/#5 OLE MISS
VAUGHT-HEMINGWAY STADIUM; OXFORD, MISS.
SEPT. 28, 2024
FINAL SCORE: KENTUCKY 20, OLE MISS 17
Crew Data and Collection Info
- Kentucky is 3-2 on the season and 1-2 within the Southeastern Convention, whereas Ole Miss is 4-1 on the season and 0-1 within the SEC.
- The Rebels stay the chief within the all-time sequence, 30-15-1, together with 9-3 in Oxford.
- It’s Kentucky’s first win at Ole Miss since 1978.
- Kentucky is now 5-10 all-time in opposition to ranked Ole Miss groups.
Subsequent Recreation
- On Oct. 5, Kentucky has the primary of two bye weeks in the course of the season. It should return to the sector Oct. 12, when it hosts Vanderbilt at Kroger Area.
What the Victory Means
- Kentucky is now 53-215-5 all-time vs. groups ranked within the Related Press Ballot, together with 1-1 this season.
- The Wildcats are 8-9 of their final 17 video games in opposition to groups ranked within the AP Ballot.
- Since 2018, UK is 12-16 vs. AP-ranked groups.
- The win marked the best AP-ranked triumph of the Mark Stoops period (beforehand at No. 9 Louisville in 2023).
- The 2 highest-ranked wins of the Stoops period are highway video games.
- It’s the highest AP-ranked highway win since a victory at No. 4 Penn State in 1977.
- It’s the first victory over an AP-ranked prime six crew since a victory over No. 1 LSU in 2007.
- The win marked UK’s highest-ranked highway win at an SEC campus stadium in class historical past.
- The 1964 win over No. 1 Ole Miss was in Jackson.
- The earlier document for highest-ranked highway win at an SEC campus stadium was at No. 10 Vanderbilt (14-0) in 1947.
- Kentucky has gained three of its previous 4 “true” highway video games.
Coach Mark Stoops
- Mark Stoops is in his twelfth season as Kentucky’s head coach, a faculty document for probably the most seasons because the UK head coach and has the longest time period of any present Southeastern Convention coach.
- Stoops prolonged his faculty data for many whole victories (66), SEC victories (31) and victories in opposition to ranked opponents (12).
Crew Notes
- Kentucky scored on a area objective on its opening possession, the primary time this season the Wildcats have scored on their opening possession.
- The sport-winning rating got here with 2:25 remaining, the most recent game-winning rating for Kentucky in an SEC recreation since 2018, when C.J. Conrad caught a game-winning cross on an untimed down at Missouri.
- Kentucky totaled 20 factors, 336 yards of whole offense, 93 dashing yards and 243 passing yards.
- Ole Miss entered the sport first within the nation in scoring protection (5.5 factors per recreation) and dashing protection (34.5 yards per recreation) whereas score 12th nationally in whole protection (239 yards per recreation).
- Ole Miss totaled 17 factors, 353 yards of whole offense, 261 passing yards and 92 dashing yards.
- The Rebels entered the sport main the nation in scoring (55 factors per recreation), whole offense (670.8 yards per recreation) and passing offense (422.8 yards per recreation), whereas rating twelfth in dashing offense (248 yards per recreation).
- Kentucky recovered a fumble deep in its personal territory within the third quarter.
- Kentucky has earned a minimum of one turnover in every recreation (5) this season.
- Ole Miss had punted 4 instances whole in its first 4 video games however have been pressured to kick it away 5 instances within the recreation.
- UK has allowed 67 factors this season, fewest within the first 4 video games of the season since 2018 (63 factors in first 5 video games).
Participant Notes
- QB Brock Vandagriff accomplished a career-high 18 of his 28 cross makes an attempt for a career-high 243 yards.
- He additionally rushed 17 instances for a internet three yards (contains 45 sack yards misplaced), with an 11-yard lengthy.
- He had 5 dashing first downs.
- QB Gavin Wimsatt ran 9 instances for 26 yards.
- WR Barion Brown had 5 catches for 88 yards, together with a 63-yarder on 4th-and-7 from the UK 20-yard line to arrange Kentucky’s game-winning landing.
- For his profession he has 110 receptions for 1,345 yards. He surpasses Wan’Dale Robinson for 18th on UK’s profession chart.
- WR Dane Key, who had a career-high eight catches for 105 yards and one landing in the course of the recreation, recorded his one centesimal profession catch on a five-yard landing reception late within the second quarter to place UK up, 10-7, simply earlier than halftime.
- It’s the second straight recreation he has set or tied a profession greatest for catches in a recreation.
- Within the first half alone, he caught six passes for 69 yards and a landing, whereas additionally drawing three defensive penalties within the first half.
- It marked his third 100-yard recreation of his profession, and his second in a row.
- He moved into UK’s all-time prime 10 at ninth with 1,524 profession receiving yards. He moved up from fifteenth.
- He grew to become the 21st participant in UK historical past to catch 100 in a profession.
- RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye had 11 rushes for 47 yards to guide the Cats.
- He added one reception for six yards.
- RB Jamarion Wilcox had seven carries for 23 yards.
- TE Willie Rodriguez made his first profession reception, a 25-yarder within the fourth quarter.
- TE Josh Kattus was Johnny-on-the-spot, recovering a fumble on the two-yard line and lunging ultimately zone for UK’s game-winning landing.
- LB D’Eryk Jackson eclipsed 200 profession tackles, recoding seven tackles, together with 1.5 TFL within the recreation.
- He got here into the sport with 197 profession tackles and now has 204 stops.
- DB JQ Hardaway recorded a career-high and team-high11 tackles within the recreation, together with the primary pressured fumble of his profession.
- OLB Noah Matthews recovered that pressured fumble.
- DL Octavious Oxendine registered a career-high two sacks and three whole tackles.
- He now has 7.5 profession sacks.
- OLB J.J. Weaver had a sack on Ole Miss’s ultimate possession that helped maintain the Rebels to a area objective try.
- He now has 19.5 for his profession to maneuver previous Dennis Johnson and Jamar “Boogie” Watson for fourth on UK’s profession chart.
- Okay Alex Raynor prolonged his streak to 14 straight area objectives – a private greatest that started final season in opposition to Tennessee at Kroger Area on Oct. 28, 2023 – with two connections in at the moment’s recreation.
- His 14 straight area objectives lengthen his faculty document for many consecutive area objectives, which he broke along with his twelfth straight in opposition to Ohio on Sept. 21.
- The earlier document was 11 by Austin MacGinnis, who did it twice – within the 2014-15 season and the 2017 season.
- His private profession greatest had been 13 straight whereas at Georgia Southern.
- His pair of kicks at the moment have been constituted of 27 yards and 48 yards.
- Raynor is now 21-of-22 at area objectives and 59-of-60 at further factors in his profession at Kentucky.
- His profession made proportion of .955 is first all-time at UK for his profession.
Recreation Captains
- DL Deone Walker, C Eli Cox, DB Zion Childress, WR Dane Key