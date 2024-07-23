Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear appears on short list to be VP candidate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s title has been circulating as a possible on the shortlist as a choose for the Democratic Vice President.

Beshear endorsed Kamala Harris on Monday as she hopes to garner the Democratic nominee from the DNC subsequent month.

For Harris, successful the Democratic nomination throughout the DNC conference is barely a small a part of a protracted to-do record. If she turns into the nominee, she should additionally choose a operating mate.

When requested concerning the potential of being on the Democratic ticket as a Vice Presidential candidate, Beshear didn’t essentially deny that he was operating however sidestepped the query.

“I don’t know the way that course of goes to work, however it’s flattering to be part of it. I take it as a praise, although, to what we’ve executed in Kentucky,” Beshear mentioned Monday throughout a visitor look on MSNBC. “Properly, I believe if somebody calls you on that, what you do is at the least hear. I would like the American folks to know who Kentucky is and what they appear to be as a result of JD Vance ain’t from right here.”

Throughout Beshear’s political profession, he’s confirmed to be a well-liked selection amongst voters after he was reelected in a crimson state.

Beshear defeated a Trump-backed GOP challenger final yr in a state that the previous president received in 2016 and 2020.

“We’ve received to get again to being Individuals and never members of a political occasion,” Beshear mentioned.

If Beshear is known as because the Vice Presidential candidate, appearing Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will serve out the rest of his second time period.

A daily election will comply with with the candidates submitting for the first poll.

“I wouldn’t have accepted if I wasn’t prepared. I’m prepared,” Coleman instructed reporters throughout an occasion on Monday.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.