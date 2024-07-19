Kenny Ochoa Named Senior Vice President of Content At Splice

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Splice, the royalty-free pattern repository, introduced the rent of music business veteran Kenny Ochoa for the position of Senior Vice President of Content material.

In his new position, Ochoa will oversee Splice’s international content material group as they work to broaden the corporate’s library of royalty-free samples, creating and sustaining relationships with artists and overseeing business outreach initiatives.

Ochoa will report on to Splice CEO Kakul Srivastava.

“It is a vital time in our business, so it was important that we discovered somebody with the relationships, style and fervour to assist us construct and put together for the way forward for music creation,” mentioned Splice CEO, Kakul Srivastava.

“Kenny is what we had been searching for, somebody with deep expertise of each the tech and music industries, who can also be empathetic to the creator neighborhood”.

Ochoa joins Spice from Snap the place he served as Head of Music Curation & Licensing, overseeing music programming and curation within the U.S. and different territories. His resume additionally consists of senior roles in Sync at Warner Bros. Information, Sony Music Leisure, and Sanctuary Information Group.

“I’m enthusiastic about the place music may go within the framework of a creator-first platform. Splice is already one of the vital talked about, ubiquitous instruments in manufacturing,” mentioned Ochoa. “Their success is fueled by their dedication to their catalog and the creator neighborhood. I’m thrilled to be working with Kakul and the wonderful group she’s assembled to construct instruments that can serve the subsequent technology of music creators all over the world.”