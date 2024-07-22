Kenny Clark signs 3-year deal with Green Bay Packers

Inexperienced Bay Packers defensive deal with Kenny Clark, like the remainder of the veterans on the workforce, reported to coaching camp on Sunday earlier than the workforce formally kicks off practices on Monday. On the eve of camp, Clark obtained some nice information: His three-year extension with the Packers was to be finalized.

In accordance with NFL Community’s Ian Rapoport, the previous first-round choose and three-time professional bowler signed a three-year extension with Inexperienced Bay that’s value $64 million. As a reminder, Clark was due $15.5 million in base wage this season — which was the ultimate yr on the four-year extension he signed with the workforce again in August of 2020. Clark additionally carried a $27.5 million cap hit. That quantity is predicted to say no because the workforce possible structured the deal in a manner the place he’s paid a big signing bonus on the entrance finish, which is unfold over a number of years on the wage cap, and his salaries enhance year-by-year.

Rapoport additionally famous that Clark would obtain $29 million in 2024, practically $15 million greater than he would have obtained by enjoying out the season. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein reported that Clark’s signing bonus is $17.5 million, so we are able to infer, assuming each studies are appropriate, that Clark’s wage shall be near $11.5 million this yr. That might imply that his cap hit could be across the vary of $26.4 million in 2024. $10.5 million of that comes from earlier prorated signing bonuses, although, which signifies that he can have a considerably lighter cap hit in 2025. Nonetheless, that’s a cap financial savings of about 1,000,000 {dollars} instantly.

Per Spotrac, that $26.4 million cap hit would rank round third within the league in 2024 amongst defenders — once more, principally attributable to changing earlier salaries into signing bonuses — however Clark’s $21.4 million common per yr in new cash ranks simply eleventh amongst inside defensive linemen. A $17.5 million signing bonus ranks 14th.

Contemplating that an combination of 80 NFL coaches, scouts and executives ranked Clark because the ninth-best defensive deal with in soccer per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler — with no less than one voter putting him within the prime 5 — that looks as if a reasonably whole lot.

Now that Clark’s contract is out of the best way, all eyes are formally on the upcoming Jordan Love extension, which can possible be the biggest contract that the franchise has ever given a participant. With a mushy deadline positioned by each side across the begin of coaching camp, the following 24 hours must be fairly impactful for the Packers’ quarterback of the longer term.