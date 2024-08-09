Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in men's 200m race at 2024 Olympics

One other sprinter with Iowa connections has medaled within the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kenny Bednarek, who attended Indian Hills Group School in Ottumwa, Iowa, earned a silver medal within the males’s 200-meter race on Friday with a time of 19.62 seconds. He upset the sector favourite Noah Lyles, who earned bronze.

