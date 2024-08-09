Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in men’s 200m race at 2024 Olympics

One other sprinter with Iowa connections has medaled within the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kenny Bednarek, who attended Indian Hills Group School in Ottumwa, Iowa, earned a silver medal within the males’s 200-meter race on Friday with a time of 19.62 seconds. He upset the sector favourite Noah Lyles, who earned bronze.

The achievement got here after Bednarek’s seventh-place end (9.88) within the 100-meter closing in Paris on Sunday. He gained his earlier two 200-meter races in these Olympics with occasions of 19.96 and 20.00 on Monday and Wednesday.

“Kung Fu Kenny,” who was born in Oklahoma and attended highschool in Wisconsin, can also be a member of Crew USA’s males’s 4x100m relay group, which can compete for a medal within the closing at 12:47 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Bednarek did not compete within the 100 within the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, however did win silver within the 200. He grew to become the primary Iowa junior-college athlete to qualify for the U.S. Olympic group, in accordance with Iowa monitor knowledgeable Mike Jay.

Earlier this week, former Iowa Hawkeye Brittany Brown completed third within the girls’s 200 to earn a bronze medal.

Males’s 200m closing outcomes

Letsile Tebogo, 19.46 (Botswana) Kenny Bednarek, 19.62 (USA) Noah Lyles, 19.70 (USA) Erriyon Knighton, 19.99 (USA) Alexander Ogando, 20.02 (Dominican Republic) Tapinwanashe Makarawu, 20.10 (Zimbabwe) Joesph Fahnbulleh, 20.15 (Liberia) Makanakaishe Charamba, 20.53 (Zimbabwe)

