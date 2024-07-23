Kennedy-King College to Offer a Class in Swimming through its Continuing Education Department Starting July 23

The Persevering with Schooling class in swimming is free and open to the general public with advance registration

CHICAGO – (July 19, 2024)– Kennedy-King Faculty is happy to announce that Chicagoans can dive into the enjoyable with its Open Swim Persevering with Schooling class. Contributors can swim laps, water stroll, and train.

“Our purpose is to fortify our school as a well being hub for our group and swimming is a wholesome exercise that you are able to do actually because it’s low-impact and has many bodily well being advantages. Kennedy-King Faculty is dedicated to providing alternatives for all to interact in wholesome and match existence,” stated Dr. Katonja Webb Walker, president of Kennedy-King Faculty.

Contributors should be no less than 18 years previous and the category is free and open to the general public with advance registration. Swimmers at each ability degree, from newbie to superior are welcome to entry the pool. All members will likely be given a swim expertise evaluation earlier than they’ll begin the category. To register, click on right here and fill out the Persevering with Schooling software.

The pool is positioned within the W constructing positioned on Kennedy-King Faculty’s campus, 6343 S Halsted Avenue in Chicago. The swim class is open on the next days and occasions.

Monday and Tuesday lessons are held from 11am to 4pm

Wednesday and Thursday lessons are held from 1pm to 6pm

Pool is closed on Fridays

For extra details about the swim class providing, e mail Kennedy-King Faculty’s Persevering with Schooling division at [email protected] or name 773-602-5441.