Kendrick Lamar Releases Video for ‘Not Like Us’

After filming in his native Compton and performing the tune six back-to-back instances at his “The Pop Out” live performance final month, Kendrick Lamar has launched the long-awaited video for “Not Like Us,” the largest hit from the meat between him and Drake.

The clip, directed by Dave Free and Lamar, celebrates the West Coast with a couple of digs at Drake and his OVO crew. The video begins with Tommy the Clown letting Lamar right into a metallic room earlier than the rapper does push-ups on cinder blocks — a nod to Drake’s observe “Push Ups,” after Drake referenced a photograph of Lamar doing the train as a part of its rollout.

Quickly, Lamar is hitting an owl piñata, a reference to Drake’s OVO owl, with a disclaimer on the backside of the display studying, “No OVHoes have been harmed throughout the making of this video.” Lamar then hits the streets driving a automotive with the tune’s producer Mustard using shotgun.

Followers have already taken word that Lamar’s fiancée Whitney Alford and their two youngsters seem dancing in a lounge within the video. Alford was a speaking level in certainly one of Drake’s diss songs, “Household Issues,” the place the Toronto rapper claimed that the video’s co-director and Lamar’s longtime affiliate Dave Free fathered certainly one of Lamar’s youngsters with Alford.

Evidently, the video for “Not Like Us” is one thing of a victory lap for Lamar, who arguably emerged the victor within the beef that ignited earlier this yr with Drake. Of all of the songs within the back-and-forth between the 2, “Not Like Us” grew to become the largest hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Scorching 100 and changing into a Tune of Summer season contender.

Lamar not too long ago carried out the tune six instances at his “The Pop Out” live performance in his native Los Angeles, which happened on June 19. For the occasion, he repped for his hometown, bringing out a workforce of musicians together with Dr. Dre, YG, Tyler the Creator, Schoolboy Q and extra.