Kendrick Lamar plays Drake diss track Not Like US five times at LA concert

4 hours in the past By Mark Savage , Music Correspondent

Getty Photos Kendrick Lamar is the one hip-hop star to win the Pulitzer Prize for music

Kendrick Lamar hosted a star-studded live performance in Los Angeles’ Kia Discussion board on Wednesday, supposed as a present of unity for the West Coast rap fraternity. Greater than 20 musicians made visitor appearances, together with Dr Dre, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyler The Creator and Steve Lacy. However the spotlight of the night time was the reside debut of Lamar’s track Not Like Us – an eviscerating take-down of Canadian star Drake, which introduced their long-running feud to a decisive finish final month. Inspired by the gang, Lamar performed the track 5 occasions, with every efficiency extra explosive than the final. “Y’all ain’t gonna let no one disrespect the West Coast, huh?” he requested, because the set drew to a detailed.

“Oh y’all ain’t gonna let no one mock or imitate our legends, huh?”, he added, referring to Drake’s choice to make use of AI variations of Tupac and Snoop Dogg’s vocals on his track, Taylor Made Freestyle.

Getty Photos Lamar (left) and Drake have been engaged in a livid disagreement

Lamar’s feud with Drake goes again years , but it surely escalated to new ranges in April in Could, as the 2 rappers traded insults in a flurry of recent songs. Drake, who has develop into the face of mainstream pop-rap, accused Lamar of promoting out and mocked his peak, whereas additionally levelling extra critical allegations of home violence (the star has by no means confronted such a declare). Lamar, some of the critically-acclaimed lyricists of his era, known as Drake’s music “predictable” and advised he was hooked on playing and medicines. However Not Like Us took issues a step additional. Within the track, Lamar accused Drake of “colonising” Southern rap tradition for private acquire and made (unsubstantiated) claims about his conduct with younger girls, which Drake later denied. Powered by an irresistible DJ Mustard beat, Not Like Us broke Spotify information, turning into the hip-hop track with probably the most performs in a single day. It went on to high the US charts, and reached quantity six within the UK – making it Lamar’s greatest hit as a solo artist.

New lyrics added

The star introduced his Junteenth live performance simply two weeks in the past, but it surely bought out immediately. Titled The Pop Out: Ken And Mates, it opened with units by DJ Hed and DJ Mustard, who held a second in reminiscence of LA rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered two years in the past . Lamar took to the stage shortly earlier than 6:30pm, opening with one other Drake diss monitor, known as Euphoria. The track included a brand new line, during which Lamar rapped: “Give me Tupac’s ring again and I would provide you with a bit of respect.” The lyric referred to a hoop, beforehand owned by the late Tupac Shakur, that was bought at public sale by an nameless bidder for over $1 million final 12 months. The client was later revealed to be Drake.

Lamar went on to play hits together with DNA, Alright, Swimming Swimming pools (Drank) and King Kunta. He was joined in the course of the set by Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and Jay Rock, with whom he fashioned the hip-hop supergroup Black Hippy, to carry out M.A.A.D. Metropolis and That Half. Lamar additionally carried out his verse from the Future and Metro Boomin’ track Like That, which ignited this 12 months’s disagreement.

Amazon Music Lamar (centre, in a purple hoodie, holding a microphone) assembled an enormous posse of notable LA names for the live performance’s finale