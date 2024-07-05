Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” Video: Watch

Probably the most anticipated video of the yr to this point has lastly dropped.

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar’s jubilant Drake diss monitor that topped the Billboard Scorching 100 and has stayed on the chart for eight weeks, has loved a legendary run. It’s been performed in golf equipment and sports activities arenas, soundtracked youngsters’s birthday events, and impressed an…attention-grabbing opening quantity at this yr’s BET Awards.

However, regardless of the tune dominating airwaves for 2 months and Kendrick performing it a number of occasions on the finish of his Juneteenth Live performance, “The Pop Out,” followers nonetheless hoped the Pg. Lang captain would drop an official visible. Affirmation {that a} video was on the way in which got here not lengthy after the Amazon Prime-streamed present when Kendrick took to his hometown of Compton and introduced your entire metropolis out to be part of the manufacturing.

And, after a collection of a stills from the video leaked final night time, Kendrick and Pg. Lang delivered the official video this night. Directed by Kendrick and Dave Free (who additionally makes a fast cameo), the video matches the power of the enjoyable however blistering diss monitor with quite a lot of Lamar’s lyrics delivered to life. For instance, there’s a scene the place he beats an owl-shaped piñata with a stick, one the place he will get slipped a bible that he tucks into his jacket, and one other one the place an unlimited crowd in Compton dances and engulfs him as he proclaims that the “metropolis is again up, it’s a should we exterior.”

Nonetheless, the spotlight of the video comes in direction of the top of the practically six-minute clip when Kendrick poses together with his fiancé Whitney Alford and their two children earlier than all of them break into dance. It’s a transparent refutation to the allegations made by Drake in his tune “Household Issues” the place he claimed, amongst different issues, that Alford and Lamar have been separated and that he didn’t usually see his youngsters.

It’s onerous to think about the tune getting a second wind because it’s nonetheless dominating the cultural dialog, however this video may lengthen its runway.

Watch the video beneath.