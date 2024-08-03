Kendall Jenner Says Life in Spotlight Was Little Like Hannah Montana 

Kendall Jenner is getting candid about what her life was like rising up within the highlight, in addition to the challenges of being a teen mannequin.

Throughout a latest look on the Something Goes podcast, the supermodel and media character in contrast rising up within the public eye on Maintaining Up With the Kardashians to the lifetime of Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus’ character on the hit Disney Channel present.

“It’s a little bit Hannah Montana-y in a approach,” Jenner instructed host Emma Chamberlain. “[But] I didn’t have a disguise, or I didn’t have a bodily shift.”

Hannah Montana, which ran from 2006 to 2011 for 4 seasons, adopted Miley Stewart’s (Cyrus) adventures as a typical teenager who additionally has a secret identification as a well-known pop star, Hannah Montana.

“We went to highschool. We went to highschool so long as we may,” she continued. “I began residence college, eleventh and twelfth grade … so despite the fact that we had a TV present at residence, we had been going to common college all day and had our pals that we had from earlier than the present began.”

Jenner famous that whereas her life wasn’t “at all times straightforward,” being on digital camera from a younger age, “it did really feel type of regular,” including, “We lived as a lot of a standard life as, I believe, was attainable and I’m so grateful for that.”

When Maintaining Up with the Kardashians first premiered in 2007, launching her household to fame, Jenner was solely 10 years outdated. She additionally recalled she and her youthful sister Kylie Jenner having to do “very grownup issues at a extremely younger age.” Nevertheless, she admitted she’s “actually grateful” general as a result of “I believe it may have been so much worse.”

A couple of years later, in her early teenagers, Kendall started her modeling profession. She acknowledged to Chamberlain that she’s been “extraordinarily lucky” within the business and principally had a “stunning expertise,” however confessed to hitting some velocity bumps alongside the way in which.

“I’m not gonna sit right here and say that I’ve had the hardest journey. I believe I’ve been extraordinarily lucky,” Kendall stated. “However I even have had my very own set of challenges, whether or not it’s [being] overworked or not getting a job that I might’ve actually liked to get.”

The Kardashians star added that typically life was “very lonely” touring the world as a teen for work and being away from household and pals for lengthy durations.

“I’ve had actually darkish nights the place I’ve been in random cities and simply hysterically crying myself to sleep as a result of I haven’t been residence in three months and I’ve been just about alone your entire time,” Kendall stated. “There’s been numerous particular moments the place I’m like, ‘What’s going on, is that this all value it?’”