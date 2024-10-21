Kendall and Kylie Jenner Pose Together at Academy Museum Gala

Kendall and Kylie Jenner stole the present on the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala.

Whereas attending the Saturday, October 19, occasion in Los Angeles, the sister duo have been all smiles as they posed collectively on the pink carpet.

Kendall, 28, rocked a black floor-length velvet Schiaparelli robe with a halter neckline and cut-outs that featured a silver brooch. She paired her look with curled blond locks.

Kylie, in the meantime, shocked in a sheer Thierry Mugler robe with shimmering nude sequins that resulted in a black floor-length skirt. For her hair, Kylie, 27, styled her tresses down with a loosely-curled blowout. Her classic costume hailed from the 1998 assortment.

As they smiled for the digital camera on the pink carpet, Kylie and Kendall fought again a bout of giggles. The Khy founder reshared a clip of her and Kendall, the place they have been laughing as they embraced one another. “Sorry,” Kendall mentioned to the photographers. Kylie captioned the video, “The giggles hit us.”

Kylie additionally shared a playful clip with Kendall the place the duo mentioned spending time collectively. The video started with Kendall reassuring Kylie, saying, “Kylie, it’s OK.” Kylie replied, “However we have been having a lot enjoyable collectively tonight.”

“However we’re going to be collectively once more quickly,” Kendall added, to which Kylie started to protest by saying, “However I haven’t seen you in so lengthy.”

Kendall rapidly corrected her, saying, “Yesterday. I noticed you yesterday.” After a pause, Kendall famous, “That’s lengthy, although. I get it, I perceive.”

The pair grabbed fingers as Kylie added, “I’m going to overlook you.” Kendall replied, “I’m going to overlook you too.”

The duo have been joined on the occasion by sister Kim Kardashian, who turned heads in an archival Mugler. Kardashian, 43, wore a white corset and matching jacket that was positioned off her shoulders and accomplished the look with a Tiffany & Co. necklace, that includes a pink diamond pendant together with rings and earrings. Kardashian side-parted her hair, which was styled in unfastened waves.