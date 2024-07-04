Kemba Walker returning to Hornets as an assistant as new coach Charles Lee fills out his staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker is returning to the Charlotte Hornets — as a participant enhancement coach.

Walker, who introduced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday, is Charlotte’s profession main scorer with 12,009 factors.

He was certainly one of a number of assistants who had been employed to be on new head coach Charles Lee’s workers on Wednesday. The workforce additionally employed Lamar Skeeter, Josh Longstaff, Chris Jent, Blaine Mueller, Ryan Frazier, Matt Hill and Jermaine Bucknor as Lee finalized his workers.

Walker, a four-time NBA All-Star and a 2018-19 All-NBA third-team choice, can be the Hornets chief in subject targets, 3-pointers, free throws and minutes performed. He’s second in assists and third in steals. After 12 years within the NBA, Walker gained the French League championship this season with AS Monaco.

Charlotte employed Zach Peterson as assistant coach/director of participant growth and added Austin Vereen and Zach Thomas as video coordinators. The Hornets employed Reggie Cameron as an affiliate video coordinator and two-way enhancement coach, along with retaining John Bowen as a video coordinator.

