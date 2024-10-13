Kelsea Ballerini Gushes Over Boyfriend Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini and boyfriend Chase Stokes are extra loved-up than ever!

The nation singer, 31, raved in regards to the Outer Banks actor, 32, telling Individuals on Friday, October 11 about how a lot she values Stokes being in her life.

“He’s been such an enormous, lovely a part of my life for nearly two years now,” Ballerini gushed.

The musician added that Stokes had served as artistic muse for her, including, “I’m actually pleased with the artwork that he’s impressed.”

Not solely is Ballerini grateful for the optimistic manner Stokes is affecting her music, the “Love Me Like You Imply It” singer can be in awe of her boyfriend’s artistic profession as an actor.

“And I’m actually proud to be with somebody who’s a truth-teller in his personal artwork too,” she advised the outlet. “And to be aligned in that manner and to share elements of our relationship and that type of stuff, so overtly and willingly, is absolutely lovely.”

Stokes is commonly outspoken about his relationship with Ballerini, who he began courting in early 2023 after she slid into his DMs, and seemingly sends reward her manner at any given alternative.

“I in truth suppose while you discover any person who’s not simply any person you like and adore, however can be your finest buddy, you’ve type of received one of the best of each worlds,” he gushed throughout a Thursday, October 3 look on Right this moment. “And she or he’s not only a nice particular person, however all the pieces that you just see — whether or not or not it’s on social media or when she’s on stage — is precisely the particular person she is when she’s not doing these issues.”

Stokes additionally lately shared that his mom discovered in regards to the couple’s romance in an surprising manner.

“I went dwelling and yearly for the vacations I’m going again to my mother’s home. And I drove from Charleston the place I reside to Florida, the place my mother is, and I got here down the steps and he or she has music enjoying,” Stokes recalled on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon in early October. “I used to be like, ‘Wait a minute… Is that Kelsea Ballerini enjoying on my mother’s speaker system? And I simply seemed up on the sky and was like ‘What the f—?’

He continued: “My mother heard me and he or she goes, ‘Is that her?’ And I used to be like, ‘Yep, yeah, that’s the lady I advised you I used to be type of speaking to. It’s bizarre that you just’re listening to her at your own home. And it’s nearly been two years [of dating] now.”