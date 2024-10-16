Kelly Stafford Says Hubby Matthew Will ‘Sneak a Peek’ at Cheerleaders

Kelly Stafford couldn’t assist however tease husband Matthew Stafford about his alleged wandering eye on the soccer subject.

All of it went down on the Tuesday, October 15 episode of “The Morning After” podcast, when Kelly welcomed Matthew as a visitor. Throughout a rapid-fire spherical of questions, Kelly requested the Los Angeles Rams quarterback which NFL group has the “hottest cheerleaders.”

Matthew, 36, tried to dodge the query by asking, “You within the suite, what are you speaking about?”

However Kelly wasn’t letting her husband off the hook.

“How do you not say Dallas?” Kelly posited in regards to the iconic Cowboys’ cheerleaders.

A noticeably uncomfortable Matthew responded, “Dallas is up there. Yep. Certain. That is such a lose-lose.”

Whereas laughing at her husband’s uneasiness, Kelly mentioned, “Matthew and I really do speak about this.”

After regaining a few of his composure, Matthew argued that he and different gamers within the league aren’t precisely involved with the spectacle surrounding the sport.

“I believe you guys are far more into the stuff occurring across the stadium than we’re,” he mentioned.

Kelly admitted to being “so intrigued” by each stadium’s gameday leisure, which she acknowledged doesn’t fairly impress her husband in the identical means.

“I’m going, what had been [the cheerleaders] like?” Kelly recalled asking Matthew. “He’s like, ‘I don’t know.’ You needed to have some form of look!”

Kelly added, “You sneak a peek, don’t lie.”

Matthew, clearly prepared to maneuver on from the topic, didn’t say a phrase.

Elsewhere within the episode, Matthew mentioned showing on Fox Sports activities’ NFL protection on Sunday, October 13 throughout the Rams’ bye week.

“I had numerous enjoyable,” Matthew gushed. “That group makes it very easy, too. It’s not a stuffy atmosphere from the second I walked in there. I clearly have an excellent relationship with Charissa [Thompson] and a number of the guys which can be on the sooner present.”

When Kelly requested Matthew if he may “see himself” transitioning to a profession in tv as soon as his soccer days are behind him, Matthew responded enthusiastically.

“Yeah, I might like to,” he mentioned. “Speaking in regards to the recreation, being in some model of that, is an interesting factor to me. Wherever it’s, it’s. However I do assume staying concerned within the recreation of soccer is one thing I wish to do.”

Matthew could have two years remaining on his contract following the 2024-’25 season. He and the Rams return to motion on Sunday, October 20 after they host the Las Vegas Raiders.