Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A 1995 display take a look at for All My Kids resulted in a long-lasting marriage for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

The Stay With Kelly and Mark cohosts’ relationship hasn’t faltered since they first locked eyes when Consuelos learn for the a part of Mateo Santos, who would ultimately change into Ripa’s character Hayley Vaughan’s onscreen love.

Shortly after assembly on the set of the cleaning soap opera, Consuelos and Ripa quietly started relationship. “I assumed she was lovable, scorching and attractive and all that stuff,” Consuelos recalled throughout a 2014 interview with HuffPo Stay.”However I used to be very targeted — I didn’t actually suppose I had an opportunity along with her, so I wasn’t actually targeted on that.”

After attending to know one another, it didn’t take lengthy for the duo to understand they have been soulmates. Throughout a date night time in 1996 — which consisted of pizza and wine — Consuelos proposed marriage, and the 2 rapidly jetted off to Las Vegas the place they eloped.

One 12 months after tying the knot, Ripa and Consuelos welcomed their first little one, Michael, and went on so as to add two extra kids — daughter Lola and son Joaquin — to their household in 2001 and 2003, respectively.

