Kelly Osbourne Made It to Season 2 of The Osbournes During 1st Watch

Kelly Osbourne doesn’t remorse showing on her household’s actuality present however she actively selected to not watch The Osbournes till very not too long ago.

“I’ve solely simply this yr watched The Osbournes for the primary time,” Osbourne, 40, solely reveals within the latest Us Weekly cowl story. “And I’ve solely obtained via season 2.”

Osbourne admits it has been “so onerous” to determine whether or not she had any regrets.

“It’s horrible to look at your self on TV. I don’t care what anybody says,” she notes. “You’re, like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve a double chin there and my prime lip is glistening.’ One can find the whole lot mistaken with your self.”

Whereas watching the episodes again, Osbourne recalled the problems she was going through on the time, including, “However what was even tougher is that I used to be struggling a lot with my identification, who I used to be and what I wished. [This was] on prime of my mother [Sharon Osbourne] having most cancers and my dad [Ozzy Osbourne] being lively in his addictions. It was fairly a tough time.”

The Osbournes, which ran on MTV from 2002 to 2005, starred Ozzy, 75, and Sharon, 72, alongside their youngest kids: Jack and Kelly. (Kelly’s sister Aimée selected to not doc her life. Ozzy additionally has three older kids from a earlier marriage.)

“Going again and seeing the footage, I used to be like, ‘I f—– want I noticed simply how cool the whole lot was and didn’t suppose I used to be nugatory,’” Kelly confesses. “And that actually is a remorse that I’ve as a result of it was such an unimaginable time.”

After The Osbournes got here to an finish, Kelly and her household had a short-lived selection sequence titled Osbournes Reloaded, but it surely was canceled in 2009 after one season. There have been plans for The Osbournes to be rebooted at VH1, however the revival sequence was finally scrapped in 2015.

“I believe [my time on The Osbournes] is a blessing,” Kelly provides. “I really like that individuals come as much as me and suppose that they know me. They really feel comfy sufficient to say sure issues that you just’re identical to, ‘Wow.’ But it surely implies that they relate to you.”

Kelly has continued to stay her life within the public eye with cohosting gigs on Undertaking Catwalk, Style Police, Undertaking Runway Junior and extra. Her greatest accomplishment, nonetheless, has been being a mom to son Sidney, whom she welcomed in 2023 with boyfriend Sid Wilson.

“I don’t bear in mind life earlier than having the infant as a result of the whole lot has modified. I didn’t understand simply how highly effective the sensation of affection was [going to be] when you’ve gotten the infant,” she gushes to Us. “It’s essentially the most addictive feeling I’ve ever felt. You understand in that one second, ‘You’ve given me goal like nothing has ever given me earlier than.’”

Kelly’s life, she says, didn’t actually have “goal” till the delivery of her first youngster.

“I went from factor to factor to factor, this degree of self-hate and self-doubt that I used to have would simply take me out,” she tells Us. “I don’t imagine God would’ve given me a child throughout a time once I wasn’t mentally or bodily ready for it. … I’m so glad it occurred once I was a bit older and I had my s— collectively.”

She continues: “Turning 40 is the chance to be the true me and say goodbye to all the previous. I get to begin once more.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody