Kelly Osbourne Has ‘Never Had Plastic Surgery’ But Is Open to It

Kelly Osbourne hasn’t gone beneath the knife … but.

Osbourne, 40, solely opened as much as Us Weekly about cosmetic surgery rumors throughout her cowl story, which hit newsstands earlier this week. “I didn’t used to have the ability to take a look at myself within the mirror. I used to be the sort of lady who showered with the lights off as a result of I didn’t wish to take a look at my physique,” she candidly informed Us. “I don’t really feel that manner [anymore]. I’m actually content material with how I look — though all people thinks I’ve had f—ing cosmetic surgery!”

Whereas Osbourne hasn’t made any everlasting modifications to her physique, she informed Us she’s experimented with Botox earlier than. “I’ll do injections all day lengthy, however I’ve by no means executed filler,” she admitted.

“Everybody’s like, ‘You’ve executed an excessive amount of to your face,’ and I’m like, ‘Truly, beneath all that fats, I used to be truly alright wanting.’ My face modified form once I misplaced weight.” (In 2020, Osbourne revealed that she misplaced 85 kilos after present process a gastric bypass surgical procedure two years prior.)

As for cosmetic surgery sooner or later, Osbourne is maintaining an open thoughts. “I don’t need a flicky neck, so I’ll get that cleaned up,” she mentioned. “I wish to get my tits executed. They appear droopy and saggy, however I’m too scared.” She famous that she doesn’t wish to “change” her face.

Via the years, followers have speculated about what work Osbourne has had executed, however she tries to “tune the noise out” on the chatter. “Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. In the event that they suppose I’ve had cosmetic surgery, then I have to be wanting good!” she informed Us.

Elsewhere within the interview, Osbourne shut down rumors that she used Ozempic to drop some weight. “I’ve by no means executed Ozempic,” Osbourne informed Us, setting the file straight. “I had my abdomen stapled, so get the story proper.”

Though some have been divided on Osbourne’s transformation, she has discovered a “robust sense of self” by way of going to remedy. “I don’t wish to be the prettiest lady within the room, I don’t wish to be the neatest or the funniest or the loudest. I simply wish to be my bizarre self and studying to like that bizarre self was a f—ing journey that took me to the gates of hell and again once more,” she defined to Us.

