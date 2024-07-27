Kelly Clarkson Says Olympics Opening Ceremony Will Make People Cry

Kelly Clarkson says the Paris Olympics opening ceremony can be one to recollect!

On July 26, she appeared on TODAY alongside NFL legend Peyton Manning and NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico to speak concerning the upcoming occasion. The trio are set to host the Paris Olympics opening ceremony for NBC when it will get underway later at the moment at 10:30 a.m. PT/ 1:30 p.m. ET.

Through the trio’s chat with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Tirico mentioned he and his co-hosts have already seen a snippet of what is to return for the opening ceremony.

“So, you guys have seen it! You already know what the remainder of us can’t know,” Savannah mentioned.

“Type of,” he replied.

“We have seen stand-ins” Clarkson interjected.

Paris, France. Kevin Voigt / Getty Pictures

“The distinction with this one is they cannot do the costume rehearsal as a result of it is all via town,” he mentioned. “They wish to preserve it considerably quiet, so there’s plenty of unknowns for them and for all of us.”

Traditionally, the Olympic video games have featured athletes from everywhere in the world marching right into a stadium to commemorate the start of the occasion. However this 12 months, athletes will arrive by boats alongside the “most important artery” of Paris, the Seine River.

“We have seen empty boats coming down the Seine. Clearly tonight we’ll see 10,000 athletes on the boats,” Manning mentioned. “The emotion — there will be some tears, there will be some dancing. I am wanting ahead to watching these athletes at the moment.”

As a result of they won’t having a full costume rehearsal, Clarkson mentioned the athletes will in all probability really feel some “stress as a result of nobody has rehearsed it in actual time.”

Nonetheless, as soon as the opening ceremony formally will get underway, she mentioned she’s sure that the occasion will contact individuals’s hearts.

“It is lovely. I am afraid to speak as a result of I am afraid I will say one thing I should not,” she mentioned, laughing. “Everyone seems to be afraid of me speaking, nevertheless it’s so it is so magical. I can not think about individuals will not be crying. It is a stupendous factor.”

NBC’s protection of the Olympics will begin with a preview present that begins at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET. If followers want to stream the opening ceremony then they will accomplish that by tuning into NBC, Peacock and the NBC and NBC Olympic apps.

An entire schedule of the Video games might be discovered right here.

Tune in to the Paris Olympics on NBC and Peacock.