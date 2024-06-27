Kelly Bensimon’s Ex-Fiance Scott Litner: 5 Things to Know

Kelly Bensimon made a reputation for herself on The Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis, however now her damaged engagement to Scott Litner is making headlines.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, June 25, that Bensimon known as off her marriage ceremony to Litner simply days earlier than they had been set to say, “I do.”

The previous actuality star — who appeared on RHONY from 2009 to 2011 — solely advised Us that Litner’s refusal to signal a prenup was “the last word pink flag,” sparking her resolution to finish their relationship.

“I haven’t come this far in enterprise and life to begin making poor selections due to a person,” she revealed. “He of all individuals ought to have understood the necessity to shield one another earlier than we tied the knot. I’m actually shocked he refused a prenup.”

Litner, who’s a financier, has not publicly commented on the breakup or the prenup disagreement. Nevertheless, Us has realized just a few issues about Litner over time which will give perception into his private life.

Scroll right down to be taught extra about Bensimon’s ex-fiancé:

1. What Does Scott Litner Do for a Residing?

Litner has labored in finance for greater than 25 years after graduating from the College of Wisconsin-Madison with a level in worldwide relations and economics.

He started as an affiliate at Lehman Brothers in 1998 earlier than becoming a member of the JP Morgan workforce as an government director in 2001, per his LinkedIn. Litner has been the manager director and sports activities and leisure director for Morgan Stanley Non-public Wealth Administration since March 2022.

2. How Many Youngsters Does Scott Litner Have?

Litner has three sons from a previous relationship. Bensimon, for her half, shares daughters Sea and Teddy with ex-husband Gilles Bensimon.

3. When Did Scott Litner Suggest to Kelly Bensimon?

Bensimon solely advised Us in August 2023 that Litner popped the query whereas they had been in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, that Fourth of July weekend.

“We hopped on a ship and I used to be driving him round [my hometown] and he was like, ‘Go to your favourite spot,’” she recalled. “Then he requested me to marry him. I [was in] a pink bikini … completely not ready. … It was very actual and I feel that there’s lots of these weddings and proposals that are actually Instagrammable and exquisite … nevertheless it was simply very real.”

4. Did Scott Litner Stay with Kelly Bensimon Earlier than Their Break up?

Following their engagement, Bensimon advised Us that the pair had been “in search of an residence” in New York Metropolis collectively. “I imply we’ve received all these youngsters of various ages so it’s going to be enjoyable,” she stated of the method. “I used to be considering as a result of my oldest daughter is 25 so by the point she begins having youngsters, we’re going to have grandkids. It’s simply going to be like nonstop.”

In September 2023, Bensimon listed her NYC residence for hire and moved in with Litner.

5. When Have been Scott Litner and Kelly Bensimon Set to Marry?

The pair had been planning to tie the knot on June 29, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at Litner’s mom’s house in Boston. The exes had been additionally set to host a bigger celebration within the Hamptons following the nuptials.

“Kelly is disillusioned by this flip of occasions,” Bensimon’s rep advised Us in June. “She was trying ahead to an thrilling new chapter in her life along with Scott when the whole lot turned clear to her late on Tuesday afternoon.”