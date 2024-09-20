Keke Palmer, SZA R-Rated Comedy Movie Lands 2025 Release From Sony

Keke Palmer and SZA will quickly be sharing the display once more.

Sony Footage introduced Friday that the untitled R-rated comedy film starring the pair will hit theaters Jan. 24, 2025. Lawrence Lamont is directing the TriStar Footage movie from a script by Syreeta Singleton. Plot particulars haven’t been shared.

Rounding out the solid are Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, Joshua Neal, Aziza Scott, Patrick Cage and Amin Joseph.

Producers embrace Issa Rae and Sara Diya Rastogi for Hoorae, Deniese Davis for ColorCreative, Charles D. King for Macro Movie Studios, James Lopez and Poppy Hanks. Macro Movie Studios can also be financing the undertaking that counts Singleton as a co-producer. Palmer and Sharon Palmer of Huge Boss are govt producing.

The movie originated as a part of Sony’s CoCre lab, which was a earlier collaboration between the studio and ColorCreative to assist on-the-rise, various screenwriters develop unique characteristic concepts.

Keke Palmer beforehand hosted a 2022 episode of Saturday Evening Stay that featured SZA as musical visitor.

Lamont labored as a director on the Rae-created comedy sequence Rap Sh!t. Singleton beforehand wrote for Rap Sh!t and Insecure.

Palmer is thought for options together with Nope and Hustlers. Her busy slate of future initiatives consists of heist comedy The Pickup reverse Eddie Murphy and the Aziz Ansari-directed Good Fortune that additionally stars Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves. She is about to star in Peacock’s sequence remake of The Burbs and is connected to the Kevin Hart comedy The Backup.

Performing is a brand new enterprise for SZA. The singer is at present using the smash success of her newest album SOS, which earned 9 Grammy nominations and spawned the hit singles “Kill Invoice” and “Snooze.”