Keith Urban Recalls Posing for Playgirl Spread Over Two Decades Ago

Keith City is taking a visit down reminiscence lane whereas recalling the time he posed for a Playgirl unfold over twenty years in the past.

“It was a man at my file firm who was like, ‘Hey, you realize, we are able to do that article in Playgirl, they usually’ll do an enormous, lengthy, good piece on the file,’ and I used to be like, ‘Nice,’ after which [he said], ‘We’ll go do a photoshoot too,’” City, 56, defined through the Thursday, September 26, episode of Rob Lowe’s “Actually! With Rob Lowe” podcast. “I used to be like, ‘Oh, OK.’ Fortunately, I play guitar and never harmonica.”

City joked that he was “apparently prepared to do something to get going” early on in his profession.

When it got here to Playgirl, City claimed that he “didn’t know there was a such a factor,” prompting the Parks and Recreation alum, 60, to answer, “Cling on now, Mr. City. I do know you’re from Australia and issues are completely different there.” City clarified that he knew about Playboy, however didn’t know concerning the journal’s counterpart. “Equal titillation,” Lowe quipped.

Again in 2002, City posed practically bare, save a thong, for Playgirl, along with his guitar discreetly positioned. Throughout an look on The Tonight Present in 2013, then-host Jay Leno dug into the archives and located the spicy images from City’s shoot. “That falls into the ‘What the Hell was I considering’ class,” City stated on the time, per Huffpost.

Since then, City’s profession and private life has continued to make headlines. In 2006, City wed his spouse, Nicole Kidman. The pair welcomed their first daughter, Sunday, in July 2008 and their second daughter, Religion, was born through gestational surrogate in December 2010. (Kidman, 57, additionally shares daughter Bella and son Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise.)

Whereas the couple has been married for 18 years, City admitted in Might that he nonetheless tries to dazzle his spouse whereas taking the stage. “It fires me up a bit extra,” City instructed Individuals about Kidman attending his reveals. “I attempt to impress her.”

Keith additionally famous that he’s motivated to impress his late father, Robert City, who died at age 73 in December 2015 after a battle with most cancers.

“I really feel like I’m nonetheless attempting to make my dad proud, and I feel my dad was proud years in the past,” he added. “My dad’s not even alive anymore and I nonetheless really feel like I’m attempting to get his approval. So sure issues simply keep a part of my fireplace.”