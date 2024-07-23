Kehlani Announces The Details For Her Crash World Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Scorching on the heels of the discharge of her newest studio album, Crash, Kehlani detailed plans for her forthcoming Crash World Tour with particular visitors Flo & Anyica.

Produced by Stay Nation, the tour kicks off on the Armory in Minneapolis on September 4th, with 29 further performances throughout North America earlier than she concludes the run on the Chase Middle in San Francisco on November 2nd.

Main market performs embody The Kia Discussion board in Los Angeles, Barclays Middle in New York, Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheater, and Houston’s 713 Music Corridor, amongst others.

Tickets will probably be accessible beginning with Citi presales (particulars under) starting Tuesday, July 23. Further presales will run all through the week forward of the final onsale starting Friday, July 26 at 10am native time.

CRASH 2024 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 04 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Fri Sep 06 – Chicago, IL – Byline Financial institution Aragon Ballroom

Tue Sep 10 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Enviornment

Fri Sep 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sat Sep 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Corridor at Fenway

Wed Sep 18 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Enviornment

Fri Sep 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Middle

Sat Sep 21 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Financial institution Pavilion

Mon Sep 23 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre

Tue Sep 24 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 25 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Fri Sep 27 – Miami, FL – FPL Photo voltaic Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Sat Sep 28 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Middle

Tue Oct 01 – Raleigh, NC – Purple Hat Amphitheater

Wed Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit score Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 08 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Corridor

Fri Oct 11 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Manufacturing facility

Sat Oct 12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue Oct 15 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Wed Oct 16 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT – Rockwell at The Advanced

Fri Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Local weather Pledge Enviornment

Sat Oct 19 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Mon Oct 21 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports activities Centre

Wed Oct 23 – Wheatland, CA – Arduous Rock Stay

Fri Oct 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Enviornment

Sat Oct 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Enviornment

Tue Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Speaking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Discussion board

Sat Nov 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Middle