Kehlani Announces The Details For Her Crash World Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Scorching on the heels of the discharge of her newest studio album, Crash, Kehlani detailed plans for her forthcoming Crash World Tour with particular visitors Flo & Anyica.
Produced by Stay Nation, the tour kicks off on the Armory in Minneapolis on September 4th, with 29 further performances throughout North America earlier than she concludes the run on the Chase Middle in San Francisco on November 2nd.
Main market performs embody The Kia Discussion board in Los Angeles, Barclays Middle in New York, Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheater, and Houston’s 713 Music Corridor, amongst others.
Tickets will probably be accessible beginning with Citi presales (particulars under) starting Tuesday, July 23. Further presales will run all through the week forward of the final onsale starting Friday, July 26 at 10am native time.
CRASH 2024 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
Wed Sep 04 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Fri Sep 06 – Chicago, IL – Byline Financial institution Aragon Ballroom
Tue Sep 10 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Enviornment
Fri Sep 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sat Sep 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Tue Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Corridor at Fenway
Wed Sep 18 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Enviornment
Fri Sep 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Middle
Sat Sep 21 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Financial institution Pavilion
Mon Sep 23 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre
Tue Sep 24 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 25 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Fri Sep 27 – Miami, FL – FPL Photo voltaic Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Sat Sep 28 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Middle
Tue Oct 01 – Raleigh, NC – Purple Hat Amphitheater
Wed Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit score Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 08 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Corridor
Fri Oct 11 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Manufacturing facility
Sat Oct 12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Tue Oct 15 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Wed Oct 16 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT – Rockwell at The Advanced
Fri Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Local weather Pledge Enviornment
Sat Oct 19 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
Mon Oct 21 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports activities Centre
Wed Oct 23 – Wheatland, CA – Arduous Rock Stay
Fri Oct 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Enviornment
Sat Oct 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Enviornment
Tue Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Speaking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Oct 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Discussion board
Sat Nov 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Middle