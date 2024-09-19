Keep Up With ‘Survivor’ Season 47 Cast on Instagram: Complete List

Survivor season 47 is almost right here, and you will need to observe this fall’s solid on Instagram to maintain up with all of the drama.

The long-running CBS actuality sequence kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, September 18, and can observe within the footsteps of seasons 45 and 46 with 90-minute episodes thereafter. Within the hit present, contestants are taken to a distant location, the place they need to fend for themselves with few sources and compete in challenges. Somebody is repeatedly voted off the island by their fellow contestants, and whoever is the ultimate particular person remaining wins $1 million.

In an interview with Leisure Weekly in February, Survivor host Jeff Probst stated 90 minutes is this system’s “candy spot.”

“As an alternative of an idol hunt lasting for 90 seconds, you can let it play for 4 minutes. And in that additional time, you bought to see contained in the particular person, the panic, how they handled it, the dust on their fingernails, and digging yet another time, and right here comes any individual—all of these are issues that in a 60-minute episode we would need to say, ‘We do not have time for it. It would not actually matter,'” he shared. “However then whenever you see it, you are like, ‘Nicely, it does matter!’ I believe 90 minutes is a superb candy spot for an episode of Survivor.”

Probst posted a message by way of Instagram on Wednesday forward of the present.

“As we embark on our forty seventh season, I need to take a second to rejoice the unbelievable crew members who’ve been with Survivor since Season 1,” the 62-year-old—who has hosted the present since its 2000 debut—stated. “It takes an enormous tribe behind the scenes to deliver #Survivor to your screens, and this season, I will be sharing images and movies of our wonderful crew all through the journey. Prepare for an unforgettable season on @cbstv.”

Survivor premiered 24 years in the past on Could 31 and has over 600 episodes. Season 46 came about within the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji earlier this yr, and Kenzie Petty was topped the winner.

“Oh my gosh, it is fairly indescribable,” Petty stated in an interview with Parade journal after the finale. “Actually, I am simply overwhelmed with simply gratitude and delight and pleasure. I am feeling like one million bucks.”

This yr, contestants embody a podcast host, a company lawyer, development employee, an ER physician and extra.

Newsweek has compiled an entire record of the Survivor season 47 solid Instagram accounts. Comply with the 18 contestants under.

The “Survivor” season 47 solid poses for a photograph. Newsweek has compiled a full record of the contestants’ Instagram accounts.

Survivor Season 47 Forged Instagram Accounts

1. Andy Rueda (AI analysis assistant)

@andydrueda

2. Anika Dhar (Advertising supervisor)

@anikaleia

3. Aysha Welch (IT guide)

@ayshalikeasia

4. Caroline Vidmar (Technique guide)

@carolinevidmar

5. Gabe Ortis (Radio present host)

@gabeortis

6. Genevieve Mushaluk (Company lawyer)

@genmush

7. Jon Lovett (Podcast host)

@jonlovett

8. Kishan Patel (ER physician)

@kishaaaaan

9. Kyle Ostwald (Development employee)

@kyle.rhen

10. Rachel LaMont (Graphic designer)

@rachel.a.lamont

11. Rome Cooney (E-sports commentator)

@romethehost

12. Sam Phalen (Sports activities reporter)

@samphalen

13. Sierra Wright (Nurse)

@sierrra.wright

14. Solomon “Sol” Yi (Medical system gross sales)

@blamethesolomoney

15. Sue Smey (Flight faculty proprietor)

@suesmeys47

16. Teeny Chirichillo (Freelance author)

@teenychilll

17. Terran “TK” Foster (Athlete advertising supervisor)

@tk_de_jefe

18. Tiyana Hallums (Flight attendant)

@tiyanakhallums