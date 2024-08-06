Keely Hodgkinson plans holiday before targeting 41-year-old 800m world record | Paris Olympic Games 2024

Keely Hodgkinson will have fun her Olympic 800m gold medal with a vacation earlier than focusing on a time that may take her near the 41-year-old world document. That’s the message from Hodgkinson’s coaches, Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows, the husband and spouse staff who meticulously ready the 22-year-old for glory in Paris.

They settle for Jarmila Kratochvilova’s time of 1min 53.28sec is out of attain for now however imagine Hodgkinson has the expertise and want to interrupt it someday. “She’s going to Marbella on a household vacation,” stated Painter. “She says she’s going there to change off. Then we’ll do the Diamond League ultimate and have a crack there with a pacemaker.

“She is aware of she will be able to run 1.53. The world document is low 1.53, so it’d take a couple of years earlier than we get to that.”

Painter, whose 800m athletes do a whole lot of 200m and 400m repetitions in coaching, stated: “We run numbers. We’re very knowledge pushed. Should you do that in coaching, it correlates to this.

“Keely can ship it. Some folks can’t and it interprets into nerves and stress. The London Diamond League [on 20 July] was the identical. She was saying I can undoubtedly run 1.54.”

The extremely regarded and widespread coaches run the M11 Monitor Membership in Manchester, named after the postcode of Sportcity, with a rising staff of athletes together with Group GB’s 1500m runner Georgia Bell. It doesn’t harm that Meadows was a superb 800m athlete, who would have absolutely received greater than three world championship medals – one silver and two bronzes – had she not competed in an period of Russian doping.

Painter stated they met Hodgkinson for lunch earlier than the race to speak ways. “The British Olympic Affiliation has acquired a lodge quarter-hour from the village so she’s been getting a carry throughout there to eat as a result of it’s a very good bit higher than the village. She’s not eaten a meal within the village.”

Meadows added: “She was actually assured. I spoke to her about a couple of situations that might occur. I stated folks would possibly begin quick and sluggish the tempo. She was simply having none of it. ‘No, that’s not going to occur.’ It was being unfavorable from me however I used to be simply making her give it some thought.”

Throughout the race, the coaches had very totally different feelings. “I’m all the time fairly calm, calmer than Jen,” stated Painter. “I simply have perception.”

Meadows stated: “I used to be not calm. I wasn’t calm as a result of it was sluggish. I didn’t wish to face the wrath of Keely if she solely, I say solely, acquired the silver once more. I believed she was making it more durable than it wanted to be.”

Painter talked about that Hodgkinson is usually late for coaching. “We now have a saying that quarter-hour is OK. Generally it’s 20 to 25 minutes and she or he simply strolls in smiling. I’m not too bothered about it as a result of Keely is a free spirit.

“If we comprise her, put her in a field and inform her you’ve acquired to adapt to this and need you to be like that, she’ll not be the identical individual. That form of free-spirited nature makes her who she is.”

Painter additionally praised Hodgkinson’s mother and father, Dean and Rachel, who watched the race with 100 household and pals. “They’ve all acquired the identical T-shirt,” he stated. “Dean had them made and designed them.

“Her mother and father are good arduous employees. Her dad has all the time advised her she will be able to do something. She has nice values and she or he deserves every little thing she will get as a result of it’s been a tricky 12 months with accidents.”