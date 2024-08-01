Keanu Reeves to Make Broadway Debut in Waiting for Godot in Fall 2025

Keanu Reeves will make his Broadway debut in Ready for Godot this winter.

The play, directed by Jamie Lloyd, will come to Broadway in fall 2025. Reeves will play Estragon and Alex Winter, an actor and co-star with Reeves in Invoice & Ted’s Wonderful Journey, will play Vladimir within the revival of Samuel Beckett’s play.

Reeves is well-known for his starring roles within the John Wick collection, The Matrix movies, Harmful Liaisons, One thing’s Gotta Give, Parenthood and extra.

Reeves struck up a friendship with Winter after the filming of Invoice & Ted’s Wonderful Journey. Winter lately wrapped manufacturing on Maturity, which he directed and starred in with Josh Gad and Kaya Scodelario. He has additionally directed the documentaries The YouTube Impact, Zappa, Showbiz Children, and The Panama Papers.

The precise theater for the revival has not but been introduced, however the manufacturing says it should play at one among Ambassador Theatre Group’s now seven theaters.

Beckett’s Ready for Godot is a philosophical play that sees Estragon and Vladimir interact in discussions and encounter different vacationers, whereas ready for a personality named Godot. The play has appeared on Broadway 4 occasions, most lately in a 2013-2014 manufacturing starring Ian McKellan and Patrick Stewart.

Lloyd is thought for his spare staging of revivals, together with Betrayal with Tom Hiddelston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton, A Doll’s Home starring Jessica Chastain and Sundown Boulevard, which is transferring to Broadway this fall, starring Nicole Scherzinger.

“It’s a actual honor to be collaborating with the good Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on Samuel Beckett’s elegant masterpiece — one of many best performs of all time,” Lloyd mentioned.

“We’re extremely excited to be on stage collectively and work with the good Jamie Lloyd in one among our favourite performs,” Reeves and Winter mentioned.

Ready for Godot is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Firm, ATG Productions, J.J. Abrams’ Dangerous Robotic Dwell, and Gavin Kalin Productions.