Keanu Reeves Talks ‘BRZRKR’ Netflix Film, Dedicating Book to Mom

Not that individuals wanted one more reason to like Keanu Reeves, however the actor as soon as once more endeared himself to followers with a transferring tribute to his mother in a San Diego Comedian-Con look.

Throughout a panel dialogue within the iconic Corridor H, he promoted his authentic comedian e-book sequence BRZRKR, which is being expanded by Netflix right into a deliberate anime sequence and have movie. Amongst these participating within the panel was screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, who’s writing the film and was introduced through the occasion because the showrunner for the anime challenge.

Along with the anticipated streaming tasks, BRZRKR has been tailored right into a 353-page novel entitled The Ebook of Elsewhere that hit cabinets this month.

The novel, co-authored with famend British author China Miéville, follows an immortal murderer throughout time and house as he strives to find his 80,000-year-old origins. Within the opening pages of The Ebook of Elsewhere, the 2 authors dedicate the e-book to their moms.

Patricia Taylor and Keanu Reeves attend the 2020 Oscars ceremony. Amy Sussman/Getty Photos

Flipping by way of its pages on stage, Reeves paused to learn out the tribute he wrote initially of the e-book: “A dedication to our moms: for all times, for storytelling, for love.” He was greeted by followers audibly saying “aw” and cheering from the packed viewers.

In the course of the Comedian-Con occasion, the star was shocked with SDCC‘s Inkpot Award for his contributions to artwork and popular culture. Among the many panel’s different notable moments was Tomlin sharing that he had not too long ago handed in his newest draft for Netflix’s BRZRKR characteristic.

It’s no secret Reeves is a proud and unabashed mama’s boy. All through his profession, he has had the love and assist of his mom, costume designer Patricia Taylor, and he or she shared the highlight with him on the Oscars crimson carpet in 2020. He even bought her a house in Los Angeles earlier than getting one for himself.

The Ebook of Elsewhere, printed by Increase! Studios, hit cabinets July 23.