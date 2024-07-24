Keanu Reeves shares why he thinks about death “all the time” – NBC Los Angeles

Initially appeared on E! On-line

Keanu Reeves all the time has an eye fixed towards the long run.

The “Matrix” star lately shared that as he is began to become old, he’s making an attempt to make peace with the thought of dying.

“I am 59,” Reeves advised BBC Information in an interview printed July 22, “so I am interested by demise on a regular basis.”

And whereas he joked that he is “younger previous,” he believes that “interested by demise is sweet.”

“Hopefully it sensitizes to an recognize of the breath we have now,” he continued, “and the relationships that we have now the potential to have.”

In truth, the “Pace” actor is exploring the tip of life much more in his new novel, The Ebook of Elsewhere, about an immortal warrior who needs he may die.

However that is removed from the primary time Reeves has ruminated on the thought of demise. Throughout a 2019 look on The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, the dialog took a philosophical flip when the host requested Reeves, “What do you suppose occurs once we die, Keanu Reeves?”

The “John Wick” alum took a second to ponder the query earlier than replying, “I do know that ones who love us will miss us.”

The response left each Colbert and the viewers shocked, as Colbert quietly mouthed “Wow” earlier than leaning over the shake Reeves’ hand.

And he continues to be not simply an inspiration not simply to his followers, but additionally to his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

“He is so inventive,” she advised Individuals in September, “he is so sort. He works so laborious.”

And that creativity provides to the painter and sculptor’s relationship with him.

“My work is far more of a non-public efficiency, however I’ve a textual content that I interpret within the studio right into a portray, into an object,” the 51-year-old shared. “He takes the textual content in personal after which turns it right into a efficiency in public. There is a relationship. We’re each on the coronary heart readers and researchers. We each care about folks and we care about characters.”

However there’s one facet of Reeves’ character that the artist notably loves, which is that the 2 of them are consistently “pushing one another to construct new roads.”

As she put it, “Seeing the opposite individual’s problem-solving is inspiring.”