Keanu Reeves Reveals Why He Thinks About ‘Death All The Time’

We could not see one other picture of Keanu Reeves sadly consuming a sandwich alone on a park bench anytime quickly — however the motion star has been having darkish ideas recently.

“I’m 59, so I’m fascinated about demise on a regular basis,” Reeves informed BBC Information in an interview revealed Monday.

However, in fact, the actor put a optimistic spin on his morbid fascination.

“Hopefully it’s not crippling, however hopefully it’s sensitized [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have now, and the relationships that we have now the potential to have.”

Keanu Reeves attends a screening of “John Wick: Chapter 4” in 2023. Jeff Spicer through Getty Photographs

In additional proof that Reeves is considering his personal mortality, he simply revealed his first novel, “The Guide of Elsewhere,” in collaboration with British science fiction writer China Miéville. Based on the BBC, the guide follows an immortal warrior named “B” who simply needs to die.

This isn’t Reeves’ first foray into writing — “The Guide of Elsewhere” relies on the favored comedian guide collection he created referred to as “BRZRKR” (pronounced “berserker”).

“B” is an 80,000-year-old half-mortal and half-god who’s suffering from the “curse of violence” and might “punch by folks’s chests and rip their arms off, rip their heads off”, based on Reeves.

The “Pace” star admitted that the character was impressed by “a few of the motion movies that I had completed.”

Reeves along with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, on the 2023 LACMA Artwork+Movie Gala. Michael Kovac through Getty Photographs

Reeves’ personal experiences have undoubtedly strengthened his consciousness that life is fleeting.

In 1993, his shut buddy, actor River Phoenix, died at age 23 from a drug overdose. In 1999, Reeves endured one other tragic loss when his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, gave beginning to their stillborn daughter, Ava. In 2001, Syme additionally died in a automotive accident.

Reeves has lengthy been open about his grief and his reflections with reference to demise. In 2019, Stephen Colbert requested Reeves: “What do you assume occurs once we die?”

Colbert appeared shocked by Reeves’ considerate reply.