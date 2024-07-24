Keanu Reeves opens up about death, is thinking about it 'all the time'

Keanu Reeves and Barbie have one thing in frequent: They each take into consideration dying.

The “Matrix” actor, 59, mirrored on mortality in an interview with BBC Information, admitting it is consistently on his thoughts.

“I am 59, so I am occupied with demise on a regular basis,” stated Reeves, who joked that he’s “younger outdated.”

He added, “I believe occupied with demise is sweet. Hopefully it sensitizes to an appreciation of the breath now we have and the relationships that now we have the potential to have.”

The idea of mortality would have been on the “John Wick” star’s thoughts much more than standard whereas writing his first novel, “The E book of Elsewhere.” The ebook, which is out Tuesday, follows an immortal warrior and is described as a “genre-bending epic of historical powers, fashionable conflict, and an outcast who can’t die.” Reeves wrote “The E book of Elsewhere,” impressed by his comedian ebook collection “BRZRKR,” with China Miéville.

