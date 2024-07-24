Keanu Reeves opens up about death, is thinking about it ‘all the time’

Keanu Reeves and Barbie have one thing in frequent: They each take into consideration dying.

The “Matrix” actor, 59, mirrored on mortality in an interview with BBC Information, admitting it is consistently on his thoughts.

“I am 59, so I am occupied with demise on a regular basis,” stated Reeves, who joked that he’s “younger outdated.”

He added, “I believe occupied with demise is sweet. Hopefully it sensitizes to an appreciation of the breath now we have and the relationships that now we have the potential to have.”

The idea of mortality would have been on the “John Wick” star’s thoughts much more than standard whereas writing his first novel, “The E book of Elsewhere.” The ebook, which is out Tuesday, follows an immortal warrior and is described as a “genre-bending epic of historical powers, fashionable conflict, and an outcast who can’t die.” Reeves wrote “The E book of Elsewhere,” impressed by his comedian ebook collection “BRZRKR,” with China Miéville.

Talking with The New York Instances, the “Pace” actor stated he first began occupied with the concept of a person who cannot die across the 2017 launch of “John Wick: Chapter 2.”

“It turned a collection of what ifs,” Reeves instructed the Instances. “What in the event that they have been 80,000 years outdated? The place did this character come from? What in the event that they got here from a tribe that was being attacked by different tribes and wished to ask the gods for a weapon, and what if a god replied, and what if that birthed a half-human, half-god baby?”

The actor, whose girlfriend Jennifer Syme was killed in a automobile accident in 2001 two years after that they had a baby who was stillborn, has beforehand opened up about grief. Chatting with The Guardian in 2019, Reeves stated he pertains to his character of John Wick, who misplaced his spouse.

“I completely relate to that, and I do not suppose you ever work by it,” he stated. “Grief and loss, these are issues that do not ever go away. They stick with you.”

Reeves, who headlined final 12 months’s “John Wick: Chapter 4,” is at the moment in a relationship with Alexandra Grant, 51. The 2 stepped out collectively on the MotoGP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix in Germany earlier this month.

In April, Warner Bros. introduced {that a} fifth “Matrix” movie is within the works from director Drew Goddard, however it has not been confirmed if Reeves, who starred in all 4 earlier entries, will return. He is set to reprise his position as John Wick in that collection’ upcoming spin-off “Ballerina.”