KD beats LeBron, Nuggets & Bucks panic meter, Banchero drops 50 & Wolves deep dive | Kevin O’Connor Show

On immediately’s episode of The Kevin O’Connor Present, Kevin kicks issues off with assist from Daman Rangoola because the duo give their prompt takeaways from Monday night time’s video games, together with the Los Angeles Lakers trying promising even in defeat, the Denver Nuggets trying regarding even in victory, Paolo Banchero dropping 50, hype for the Boston Celtics and a few early concern over the Milwaukee Bucks and Daman’s favourite nicknames for Victor Wembanyama.

Later, Kevin is joined by Minnesota Timberwolves podcaster Dane Moore to debate the drastic adjustments to the Timberwolves roster and lineup. They dissect the elevated three-point quantity for younger star Anthony Edwards and clarify what followers ought to anticipate from his new play model. In addition they undertaking the very best choices for the Timberwolves lineup with new faces like Rob Dillingham and Julius Randle within the combine.

To wrap the present, Kevin solutions questions from listeners on this week’s mailbag. He covers the distinction between the notion for Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards, if the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder might win 70 video games and artists just like Father John Misty.

(00:45) Phoenix Suns beat Los Angeles Lakers

(12:00) Denver Nuggets beat Toronto Raptors

(23:10) Orlando Magic beat Detroit Pistons

(26:05) Boston Celtics beat Milwaukee Bucks

(38:30) Anthony Edwards’ shot choice

(53:35) The Timberwolves greatest lineup

(1:05:50) Mailbag

(1:06:10) Jayson Tatum vs Anthony Edwards

(1:07:30) Can a crew win 70 video games?

(1:08:10) Father John Misty

